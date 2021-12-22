Suspect sought in Wytheville slashing

The Wytheville Police Department is looking for the suspect in a slashing that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin, 24, of Wytheville is a fugitive and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to a WPD press release, he is wanted in the wounding of Randolph Campbell, 51 of Wytheville. Police were called to the Otey Apartments, 140 S. 1st St., Wytheville, at 3:22 p.m. There, they found Campbell behind the apartment building with a severe laceration to his left arm.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Austin fled the scene before officers arrived.

Campbell was treated by Wytheville Fire and Rescue and transferred by helicopter to a Level I Trauma Center for his injuries.

Warrants have been obtained for Austin for felony aggravated malicious wounding.

If anyone knows of Austin’s immediate location, please call 911.

Information and tips can be called into the WPD 24-hour non-emergency number (276)223-3300, afterhours press option #1 to be connected to a dispatcher.