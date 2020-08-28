Wythe sex offender picks up new charge

A Wythe County man convicted of sex crimes involving minors in Wythe and Smyth counties will be back in those courts following his arrest on a new charge last week.
Bryson Seth Melton-Lowe, 21, of Max Meadows, is scheduled for trial in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Oct. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of having consensual sex with a minor over the age of 15 years old. He is also scheduled for a hearing in Wythe County Circuit Court on a probation violation charge Sept. 9 stemming from the incident and a capias has been issued for him in Smyth County.
The investigation began when the guardian of a 17-year-old girl reported to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office that the girl had had sex with a man she met on the internet.
Maj. Anthony Cline said the girl had been talking with someone under the name Kendall Fox on Facebook for some time. On Aug. 10, the two met up and had sex, he said.
“We attempted to locate Mr. Fox, but we determined that it was a fake account and it was actually Bryson Melton-Lowe,” Cline said.
According to a probation violation report that was filed in both Wythe and Smyth county circuit courts last week, unsupervised contact with minors and use of social media networks without probation officer approval are prohibited as part of Melton-Lowe’s probation terms.
When questioned by his probation officer and WCSO investigators, Melton-Lowe initially denied knowing the teen and having access to the internet, according to the report. After further questioning, he admitted that he had Facebook and Snapchat accounts under the name Kendall Fox, but still denied any sexual encounter with the girl, saying that they had only gone to his house, watched a movie and kissed. Later in the interview, however, Melton-Lowe confessed to having consensual sex with the teen.
Melton-Lowe began serving probation terms for felony convictions in Wythe and Smyth counties in February following his release from jail after serving suspended sentences.
In March 2019, the then-19-year-old was convicted in Smyth County of using a computer to solicit sex from a minor. That charge came after the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Melton-Lowe sought sexual favors from a 12-year-old girl in the fall of 2018. Posing as the girl, Smyth investigators messaged with Melton-Lowe and arranged to meet him at a gas station in Chilhowie where he was then taken into custody.
While out on bond in that incident, Melton-Lowe was arrested a week later in Wythe County and charged with having consensual sex with a 14-year-old girl. A month prior to his arrests on those charges, Melton-Lowe had been convicted in Wythe County J&DR court on a misdemeanor charge of having consensual sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Melton-Lowe was convicted of the Smyth and Wythe felony charges in March 2019. A Smyth County judge sentenced him to five years in jail with four years suspended and three years of supervised probation. In Wythe County, he was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration with nine years and three months suspended, and three years of probation. Melton-Lowe was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
If probation is revoked as a result of his most recent arrest, all or part of Melton-Lowe’s suspended sentences could be reinstated.
In regard to the most recent incident, Cline said it is still under investigation and additional charges are possible.
Melton-Lowe is currently being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
