Bristol man, two Saltville residents sentenced in drug trafficking case

A Bristol man has joined two Saltville residents in being sentenced for their roles in the trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

On January 21, 49-year-old Robert Wayne Haislip, also known as Roberto, was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison. Haislip pleaded guilty in last August to charges of distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and using a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents, Haislip and others had been trafficking methamphetamine from sources in Atlanta to various locations in Southwestern Virginia and Eastern Tennessee, including Smyth and Washington counties.

Two of Haislip's co-defendants, 33-year-old Jayson William Firestone and Matthew Cody Mullins, 26, both of Saltville, were sentenced last October-- Firestone to 10 years and Mullins to nine years. The pair had previously pleaded guilty to distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. A third co-defendant, 32-year-old Cornelia Hale, of Bassett, was also sentenced to four years in prison for her role in the conspiracy.

Court documents show that the defendants were traveling in a vehicle in Knoxville on their way to Southwest Virginia when they were stopped by police. Inside the vehicle, police found two kilograms of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, scales and eight cellphones. The defendants admitted to law enforcement that they made twice-weekly trips to Atlanta and brought back three kilograms pf meth per trip to redistribute in Virginia.

Smyth County Commonwealth's Attorney Roy Evans, who also serves as a special assistant U.S. attorney prosecuted the case.

The DEA Washington Division, Virginia State Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, Smyth County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Bristol, Virginia Police Department investigated.