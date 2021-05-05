Marion's Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society wins E&H Hope Award

Another Hope Award recognized Savanna Barber, a student at E&H’s School of Health Sciences in Marion. It honored her “commitment to serving others and to using her gifts and talents for the common good in the rural places of Southwest Virginia. Among her colleagues and peers in the School of Health Sciences, Savana educates, motivates, and organizes for regional engagement, all with the goal of strengthening this place and its people. She has planned and led the School of Health Science’s recognition events for those local Physician Assistants who serve as preceptors of students in the PA program. In the School of Health Sciences, she has implemented food drives and toy drives. Savanna has led campaigns for community health education. She mobilizes students in the School of Health Sciences to send cards of support and encouragement to residents of local long-term care facilities. In all these ways, Savanna Barber makes tangible Emory & Henry College’s core belief that all persons have the gifts and talents to make a difference in the world and in the lives of their neighbors.”