Students, parents seek to stay in school

About 100 students, student-athletes and parents appeared before the Wythe County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to ask the board to encourage School Board members to reconsider their decision to have virtual classes and no sports activity because of the coronavirus.
Less than two days later, the school board voted to continue with the current setup of virtual classes and no sports until at least early January.
Before parent and coach Thomas Cannoy spoke, students poured into the board room from the parking lot where they had been waiting. He said he was addressing the board not as a coach, but as a father and as an advocate for everyone standing behind him.
Cannoy said the School Board had made a knee-jerk decision based on panic and fear. He added that school staff members, students and athletes have proven they can attend school safely.
“We have proven we can do this safely and effectively while giving our kids what they need, and what they need is structure, discipline and a sense of normalcy,” Cannoy said.
He asked supervisors to reach out to School Board members to relay the concerns of everyone in the room.
“We’re asking you to start a dialogue; that’s all it takes,” he said. “Please, please do your part.”
Student-athlete Wyatt Sage said he should be training for a second state wrestling championship at school instead of at public gyms, where he is much more likely to catch the virus than at school.
“I should be getting ready to try for a second state title and with train coaches in pods of two to three kids,” he said. “Our coaches will make us follow guidelines, wear masks and work out in pods.”
He asked supervisors to stand with those in attendance and ask the Wythe County School Board to allow sports and return to in-person learning.
George Wythe High School sophomore Jasmine Faulkner recounted how 2015 was a big year for her: she found her forever home after being in and out of the foster care system, and she picked up a basketball for the first time.
She said her parents didn’t talk to her about athletic scholarships, but instead focused on the benefits of sports – how they teach you to be strong, confident, how to persevere, the importance of teamwork and how sports can teach you lifelong lessons.
Faulkner said she found an outlet and hope and discovered what it’s like to be passionate about something.
“Life changed for the better,” she said
Student-athletes will work hard and do what is expected of them, she said.
“Please allow student athletes the opportunity to play and experience joy when there is not a lot of that going around,” she said. “And to allow some sort of normalcy at a time when it is almost nonexistent.”
Parent Crystal Umberger said she feels her son is safer at school, in a controlled and sanitized environment.
She asked supervisors to reach out to school board members and advocate for students to get back in school and back in sports, where parents know they are safer, she said.
During the course of Tuesday’s meeting most supervisors said they would voice the group’s concerns to the School Board.
Supervisor Chairman Brian Vaught urged everyone in attendance to speak with or write to his School Board representative. He questioned why the School Board is not opening meetings up to the public.
“We are the only governing body in Wythe County that has continuously met in person (through the virus),” he said. “We have never locked the doors.”
Vaught said that students need the interactions that school provides. He urged parents and students to reach out to their state legislators.
The board chairman said some of the adults in the room might want to run for a seat on the School Board, pointing out that during the last School Board election incumbents ran unopposed and one district lacked a candidate run for the office.
He also voiced displeasure about how the Mount Rogers Health District has handled its COVID-19 reporting.
“I have raked the health department over the coals in an effort to get honest numbers,” he said, adding that Assistant County Administrator Matthew Hankins goes through the numbers every day to correct them.
“That’s not his job, but we try to give honest numbers to our citizens,” Vaught said.
Supervisor Jamie Smith said supervisors are elected to be the voice of everyone in the room.
“We need to support the people who put us here,” he said. “If that means reaching out to the School Board, that is what we will do.”
Retired educator and principal Rolland Cook said he worries about special education students getting the help they need while not in school.
Supervisor Ryan Lawson said it is important for so many reasons that students go back to school.
“I will be an advocate for you,” she said. “Thank you for coming and standing up for what you believe in.”
Supervisor Coy McRoberts agreed.
“I agree with you,” he said. “It looks like you have plenty of support, and just keep pushing on.”
Fellow supervisor Stacy Terry agreed that students need to be in school and playing sports.
Although she was at the meeting to request that clerks in the General District Court and the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court are rewarded for working during the pandemic, Karen Akers said she worries that children are being abused at home if there’s no one like teachers to check on them.
“There’s a lot of children we don’t want to put in the ground,” she said. “We want them going to school, we want them being protected … it’s time to get back to being as normal as possible for these children.”
