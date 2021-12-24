Man who barricaded himself inside Marion residence now in custody

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a Marion home Thursday evening has been safely taken into custody.

Marion Police Chief John Clair described the incident as a mental health crisis.

Marion police responded to the scene in the 200 block of Henderson Street Thursday evening after receiving calls about the man who had barricaded himself inside the home. The Smyth County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police tactical teams also responded.

After several hours of trying to negotiate with the man, Clair said police released a chemical irritant, which brought the man outside where he was taken into custody without incident.

Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm said the man, who had outstanding warrants in Smyth County, was taken into custody on those charges. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the investigation, he said.

Clair extended gratitude to the Chilhowie Police Department, which handled the town's service calls while the incident was unfolding.