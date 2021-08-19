IHOP coming to Wytheville

There will be a new pancake in town next year. IHOP has confirmed that it plans to open a restaurant in Wytheville. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said the company should have a firm opening date at the beginning of next year.

It looks like the location will be at the Travel Center of America truck stop on Peppers Ferry Road. According to the town of Wytheville’s building permits for the month of July, Travel Centers/IHOP/Connors & Gaskins have applied for a permit to renovate the property at 1025 Peppers Ferry Road, which is the TA property.

According to the permit report, renovations for an IHOP restaurant are expected to cost around $280,000.

According to its Facebook page, Connors & Gaskins Unlimited has started the process of updating 238 Travel Centers across the United States.

For more than 60 years, IHOP has served its famous pancakes and a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

