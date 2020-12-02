Sport supplement company pleads guilty to selling unapproved drugs

ABINGDON, Va. — A North Carolina resident and his sport supplement company pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a felony charge relating to the introduction of unapproved new drugs into interstate commerce, Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced.

Brian Michael Parks, 47, of Apex, North Carolina, and MedFitRX Inc., now known as MedFit Sarmacuticals Inc., a sport supplement company based in Cary, North Carolina, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia to one count of distributing unapproved new drugs with the intent to mislead and defraud the FDA and consumers.

According to a release, Parks admitted that, from approximately June 2017 to September 2019, he and his company unlawfully distributed Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (“SARMs”) and other substances that the FDA has not approved, including Ostarine (MK-2866), Ligandrol (LGD-4033) and Testolone (RAD-140).

SARMs are synthetic chemicals designed to mimic the effects of testosterone and other anabolic steroids. The FDA has long warned against the use of SARMs like those found in MedFit products, including stating in a 2017 warning letter to another firm that SARMs have been linked to life-threatening reactions including liver toxicity and have the potential to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.