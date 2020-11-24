Downtown jewel under renovation

Then, attention will turn toward the façade and first/second floor interior. On the inside, the main floor will have high ceilings that reach to the second floor. It will be open and airy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the outside, plans call for the display windows to be torn out, but the huge columns in front will remain. Faraci is thinking about a dramatic color for the façade and is leaning toward a dark gray/black. Work on the façade should begin in the spring or early summer.

“It’s going to have bold colors and brand new glass,” he said. “We are going to make a beautiful building out of it. Something people will want to be in. I want it to be a nice place to take your girl.”

Faraci’s ideal tenants will be a restaurant that can capitalize on the Millwald Theatre, which is slated for renovation, too. He wants tenants that will complement the direction of downtown and the theatre. He said he prefers a food and beverage business, but it not opposed to a retail space.

If he finds a tenant early enough, the tenant can be in on the renovations, he said.