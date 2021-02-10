Two men dead after apparent murder-suicide

Two men are dead in Haysi, Virginia, following an apparent murder-suicide Monday that began at a small business in town, according to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming.

Deputies arrived at 11:02 a.m. at Hillcom, an internet provider on Dickenson Highway, where the body of Kenny Hill, 44, a Haysi resident and employee at Hillcom, was found. He had been shot by Jonathan O’Quin, 30, of Clintwood, Virginia, Fleming said.

“He shot Kenny multiple times. We’re not sure how many struck Mr. Hill,” Fleming said.

“Basically, Jonathan comes in and opens fire on Kenny. We still have no idea the motive,” Fleming said. “The last information I had on these two is they were pretty close friends.”

Michael Stidham, an investigator with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, said the motive may have stemmed from a domestic dispute between O’Quin and his estranged wife. The couple is separated, he added.

On Monday, O’Quin couldn’t reach his wife so he “showed up at a location where she was at,” Stidham said.

“The motive is definitely a domestic-type situation,” Stidham said.