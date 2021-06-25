Wythe County slate of candidates for November is set

The Wythe County slate of candidates for November’s general election has been finalized. The deadline to file was June 9. Wythe County residents head to the polls Nov. 2 to vote for both local and state offices.
Locally, seats are open on the Board of Supervisors and School Board for the areas of Black Lick, East Wytheville and Lead Mines. Statewide races are for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates.
Board of Supervisors
The only incumbent supervisor facing a challenge is Coy McRoberts, who represents the Lead Mines area of the county. His challenger is Jesse Burnett.
“I am running for the Lead Mines district Board of Supervisors because as a 4th generation farmer in the southeast corner of Wythe County, I have seen my neighbors serve our community in various positions and feel that it's now my turn to serve,” Burnett said in an email. “I want to make sure the county keeps our taxes as low as possible and when we do spend money it provides the best investment for our dollar.”
Incumbent McRoberts said in an earlier Wytheville Enterprise story that his reason for running for re-election is simple, but not easily accomplished. He wants a community center built in Barren Springs where children can play basketball and adults can gather for meetings.
“I want to see it finished in Barren Springs, and I’m really close,” he said last month. “We have $350,000 in the budget for it, but that’s not quite enough to finish it. The whole board is with me on it, and it would mean so much for the kids and grown-ups.”
This year is McRoberts’ 12th year on the Board of Supervisors. Previously, he served on the Wythe County Planning Commission and the Wythe County School Board.
Black Lick supervisor and board chairman Brian Vaught and East Wytheville Supervisor Ryan Lawson are running unopposed.
In a Wytheville Enterprise story last month, Vaught said he would like another four years to continue concentrating on economic development and improving the county’s infrastructure.
“My first two years were with a majority of board members who were only focused on the APEX project, but since the board has flipped we have been able to land the first new factory in many years to build in Progress Park as well as the expansion projects with Musser Lumber and Klockner,” Vaught said. “I also have been able to double the number of dirt roads added to the VDOT 6-year plan in the Black Lick District. So far, I still enjoy being on the board and being a voice for the people of my district as well as the entire county.”
East Wytheville Supervisor Ryan Lawson said in May that she feels her first term as a supervisor has been a success, but her work in not done.
“I want to continue the things that I have started so I have decided to run for a second term, she said. “I’ve enjoyed my last several years and still have some goals to achieve. I have greatly enjoyed my first term as the East Wytheville District Supervisor … It has not always been easy and its very time consuming, but I have loved every minute of it. In 2017 my platform for running was to support our excellent school system, support new school construction, and to support our infrastructure.”
Lawson said that, looking back, she believes she has done just that, citing the renovation of George Wythe High School, her support of the school budget every year, her efforts to help start the School Resource Officer Program in conjunction with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and her support of purchasing new rescue squad equipment and fire trucks. She said she is working on a grant-funded project to install boat ramps along Reed Creek.
School Board
The only school board member facing opposition is Peggy Wagy in the East Wytheville district. Retired teacher Denise Davis has filed to run against Wagy.
Davis said she is running as a candidate for the East Wytheville District for several reasons.
“I feel there should be input from those who will be affected by the decisions
of the school board before final decisions are made, such as the starting of the school year, spring break, inclement weather make-up days or school class schedules. Top-down decisions are not always the best for an organization,” Davis said in an email.
She said School Board meetings should be held at a time when all parents, teachers, students, all Wythe County Public School employees, and anyone interested in attending a board meeting can attend if they so choose.
“Meetings should not be held within the workday hours of 9 to 5,” Davis said. “I have addressed the board numerous times in past years regarding this but the majority of board members have disagreed.”
Davis said she would like to see public work sessions held in the development of the school board budget and a budget committee consisting of representatives from all departments of the school system, like maintenance, bus drivers, cafeteria, paraprofessionals, nurses, teachers, and administrators.
“As a retired teacher with 30 years of teaching experience and a member on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Education Association, I have contacts across the state in the public school system and can bring new insight and knowledge to the Board to make effective and timely decisions,” she said.
Incumbent Wagy said in May that she wants to continue to work for the students and employees of WCPS.
“I would also like to see the Scott Memorial project started and finished along with some changes at Fort Chiswell Middle,” she said.
In the Blacklick district, longtime School Board member Stephen Sage is not seeking re-election, saying that saying that it’s a good time for him to step aside after being involved in local education in one way or another for 52 years.
Newcomer Steve King of Rural Retreat is running unopposed for Sage’s seat. In an email, he said several people in the community asked him to consider running for the School Board.
“I thought about it and realized this was a way for me to give back to the community,” he said. “The main reason is I want to be a voice for our kids and for our educators. I have been involved over the years with many youth league programs at Rural Retreat, and have an interest in the kids and want to make sure the kids are given what they need to be successful in school and after school.”
King lives in Rural Retreat with his wife, Sabrina and son Chance, a rising senior at Rural Retreat High School.
“I attended Rural Retreat schools all of my school years,” he said. “Rural Retreat is a tight knit community, and I love being part of that. You may have seen the slogan, ‘One Town, One Team, One Family.’ This is truly what Rural Retreat stands for. I will be honored and proud to represent Rural Retreat on the School Board.”
Lead Mines School Board member Ann Manley is also running unopposed.
“Four years ago when I initially announced my candidacy, I promised my approach would be child-centered,” she said told the newspaper last month. “Today, I stand by that approach and again say we should always do the right thing for children. We have made great strides but there is still more to do. I hope to take what we have learned and continue the progress that has been made for the good of our community and the future of our students.”
