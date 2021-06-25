Wythe County slate of candidates for November is set

“I want to see it finished in Barren Springs, and I’m really close,” he said last month. “We have $350,000 in the budget for it, but that’s not quite enough to finish it. The whole board is with me on it, and it would mean so much for the kids and grown-ups.”

This year is McRoberts’ 12th year on the Board of Supervisors. Previously, he served on the Wythe County Planning Commission and the Wythe County School Board.

Black Lick supervisor and board chairman Brian Vaught and East Wytheville Supervisor Ryan Lawson are running unopposed.

In a Wytheville Enterprise story last month, Vaught said he would like another four years to continue concentrating on economic development and improving the county’s infrastructure.

“My first two years were with a majority of board members who were only focused on the APEX project, but since the board has flipped we have been able to land the first new factory in many years to build in Progress Park as well as the expansion projects with Musser Lumber and Klockner,” Vaught said. “I also have been able to double the number of dirt roads added to the VDOT 6-year plan in the Black Lick District. So far, I still enjoy being on the board and being a voice for the people of my district as well as the entire county.”