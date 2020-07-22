ABINGDON, Va. — Voices varied at the most recent meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors on July 14.
And so did the opinions on what could happen to the Confederate infantry soldier statue at the entrance to the Washington County Courthouse.
More than 20 speakers addressed the board.
Jack Hinshelwood of Abingdon said he supported relocating the statue and the adjacent Confederate generals’ monument that stands near the courthouse entrance.
Hinshelwood’s idea: Relocate both either to Veterans Park or Sinking Spring Cemetery. “These are places that offer sober reflection,” Hinshelwood said.
John Gifford, an attorney, urged the Board of Supervisors to relocate the statue in the course of renovating the courthouse.
Gifford added, “The relocation of the Confederate monument is the right thing to do.”
James Counts, another Abingdon resident, said he was concerned about the statue’s future because there is an “ongoing counterculture movement to rewrite” history and “take historical events out of context.”
As for moving the statue, Counts said, “These kinds of changes don’t unite us. They divide us.”
Billy Fullen, another Abingdon resident, said the statue of the soldier, holding a rifle, is “an inanimate object” and that “It can’t hurt me. It’s the past.”
Fullen, in turn, made the audience laugh.
As he told it, in the early 1960s, a cold winter arrived in Abingdon. And that’s when that soldier “put his gun down and put his hands in his pockets.”
Fullen smiled.
“I’m not worried about inanimate objects,” he said. “I’m worried about people in suits and ties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.