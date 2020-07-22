Confederates Statues

The Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon, Virginia, has two monuments for the Confederate soldiers. One is a soldier that commemorates all who fought, while the other is a memorial specifically for Confederate generals from Washington County. Several residents spoke publicly about whether the statues should be moved to a different location at a recent county Board of Supervisors meeting. 

 WCN File Photo

Editor's Note

“Wandering Around Washington” is a regular, exclusive column from Joe Tennis highlighting the untold stories in the county, direct from the people who live and work here. Watch for him to wander into shops, restaurants and parks to bring you the gab and gossip — only in the Washington County News.

ABINGDON, Va. — Voices varied at the most recent meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors on July 14.

And so did the opinions on what could happen to the Confederate infantry soldier statue at the entrance to the Washington County Courthouse.

More than 20 speakers addressed the board.

Jack Hinshelwood of Abingdon said he supported relocating the statue and the adjacent Confederate generals’ monument that stands near the courthouse entrance.

Hinshelwood’s idea: Relocate both either to Veterans Park or Sinking Spring Cemetery. “These are places that offer sober reflection,” Hinshelwood said.

John Gifford, an attorney, urged the Board of Supervisors to relocate the statue in the course of renovating the courthouse.

Gifford added, “The relocation of the Confederate monument is the right thing to do.”

James Counts, another Abingdon resident, said he was concerned about the statue’s future because there is an “ongoing counterculture movement to rewrite” history and “take historical events out of context.”

As for moving the statue, Counts said, “These kinds of changes don’t unite us. They divide us.”

Billy Fullen, another Abingdon resident, said the statue of the soldier, holding a rifle, is “an inanimate object” and that “It can’t hurt me. It’s the past.”

Fullen, in turn, made the audience laugh.

As he told it, in the early 1960s, a cold winter arrived in Abingdon. And that’s when that soldier “put his gun down and put his hands in his pockets.”

Fullen smiled.

“I’m not worried about inanimate objects,” he said. “I’m worried about people in suits and ties.”

