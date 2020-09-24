Bluefield schools moving online

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bluefield, Va. – Three of the four schools in the Bluefield area will go completely online Sept. 25.

Tazewell County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said there has been an uptick in the cases of Covid19 and quarantines in that area leading to the decision. Stacy said the plan would be in place until Oct. 9.

“I am aware of the tremendous stress this places on families and I can assure everyone that our goal is to get our students back as soon as possible,’ Stacy said. He said Dudley Primary had not seen the problems the other schools have and will remain open.

He said the school system would keep a close eye on the situation and the online plan could be extended if needed. He went on to say that a close eye is being kept on other communities and they could be put online if necessary.

The move comes as the schools reach the end of the first six weeks grading period and Stacy reminded parents they could contact their school and switch their children to online learning at any time. The county’s re-opening plan included plans to move schools online when needed and the superintendent said the county would follow that protocol throughout the year.