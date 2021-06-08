Wythe County mourns death of former supervisor Joe Hale

Always inquisitive, he wasn’t scared to stay as long as necessary until every one of his questions was answered. Board meetings often ran long because Hale wanted to thoroughly understand the topic at hand.

“Sometimes, they lasted longer than they should,” said Coy McRoberts, his friend and fellow board member. “When he said, ‘wait a minute, let’s talk about this,” he’d talk until he was done. He was a very smart man, a walking encyclopedia.”

McRoberts last saw Hale Thursday at The Lunch Bucket in Poplar Camp. Hale’s wife, Patsy, took him there for a hotdog.

“He called me Saturday and asked, ‘when are you coming to see me?’ I told him I’d come after church tomorrow. So I went up there, and nobody was there. Then, I read on Facebook that he had died. God only knows what it was he wanted to tell me. I’ll have to go the rest of my life not knowing what it was,” McRoberts said.

“I never knew Joe until he went on the board; I had heard of him,” McRoberts added. “He was the most humble man that you will ever meet. He is a friend that I will dearly miss.”