Wythe County mourns death of former supervisor Joe Hale

Wythe County is mourning the death of former Wythe County Supervisor Joe Hale, 83, who died Sunday. Intelligent, inquisitive and proud of Wythe County, Hale represented Fort Chiswell on the board for eight years and served as board vice chairman for several of those years.
Hale, the driving force behind the building of the Apex Center, believed the center would serve as a catalyst for economic development in the area of Exit 77 and the county as a whole.
Irritated by seeing trash along county roads, he worked to get inmates from the New River Valley Jail to collect trash along VDOT right-of-ways. Two of his pet peeves were litter and clean, shiny trucks that more than likely had never been used on a farm sporting Farm Use license tags. Those trucks should be subject to personal property taxes like other vehicles on the road, he said.
Hale also worked with VDOT to improve secondary roads. He asked the board to create a Fire and Rescue Task Force, which later became a standing committee for supervisors. Hale suggested and supported the construction of a gym at Sheffey Elementary School, which is used by the school and community. He also supported the development of the Max Meadows Community Field.
He was also involved in the Max Meadows Ruritan Club. On Monday, the sign outside of the group’s clubhouse honored Hale, “Friend and Ruritan.”
Born and raised in the New River Valley, Hale worked in the design and construction industry for more than 50 years.
Most recently, he worked to raise money to establish a library in Fort Chiswell. The nonprofit group organized to establish the library, Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library, recently purchased the former First Community Bank building to serve as the library building. It is to be named The Joe Hale Public Library of Fort Chiswell.
Frances Watson, Hale’s friend and member of Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library, said she was lucky to call Hale one of her best friends.
“Joe had three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile,” she said, adding that they are hard work, stick-to-itiveness and common sense.
We all know that common sense is not so common, but Joe had a mixture of intelligence and common sense,” she said.
She said Hale had a big heart.
“And the longer I knew him, I found it to be a huge heart,” she said. “He and his wife, Patsy, have helped so many people in our community – just out of the goodness of their hearts. They have helped newcomers, and old people, poor people, needy seniors and many others.”
Watson said she will miss talking to Hale over the phone.
“I will miss our long phone discussions,” she said. “I’m glad that the last time he called me, I said, ‘I love you,’ before he hung up.”
Tonya Mabe Freeman, who represents Fort Chiswell on the Wythe County School Board, said she met Hale because of politics.
“But Joe was more than a politician,” she posted online. “Joe was a statesman, historian, engineer, farmer, father, husband, fighter and friend. He mastered the art of being charming and cantankerous at the same time.”
Current Chairman of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, Brian Vaught, said he was saddened to learn of Hale’s death.
“I enjoyed the time that Joe and I served on the Board of Supervisors together, he said in a county statement. “While we did not always agree, I certainly held him in high regard because of his knowledge and dedication to the people of Wythe County. I’m glad that his legacy will live on with the opening of the Joe Hale Library. My prayers go out to his dear wife Patsy and his family and friends.”
At first glance, some people saw Hale as the oldest, somewhat grumpy, supervisor. And that was a mistake: highly intelligent and blessed with an impressive memory, he could get to the heart of the matter quickly and always said what he meant and meant what he said. You knew where you stood with Hale.
Always inquisitive, he wasn’t scared to stay as long as necessary until every one of his questions was answered. Board meetings often ran long because Hale wanted to thoroughly understand the topic at hand.
“Sometimes, they lasted longer than they should,” said Coy McRoberts, his friend and fellow board member. “When he said, ‘wait a minute, let’s talk about this,” he’d talk until he was done. He was a very smart man, a walking encyclopedia.”
McRoberts last saw Hale Thursday at The Lunch Bucket in Poplar Camp. Hale’s wife, Patsy, took him there for a hotdog.
“He called me Saturday and asked, ‘when are you coming to see me?’ I told him I’d come after church tomorrow. So I went up there, and nobody was there. Then, I read on Facebook that he had died. God only knows what it was he wanted to tell me. I’ll have to go the rest of my life not knowing what it was,” McRoberts said.
“I never knew Joe until he went on the board; I had heard of him,” McRoberts added. “He was the most humble man that you will ever meet. He is a friend that I will dearly miss.”
According to Hale’s’ obituary, visitation and a funeral service for Hale will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the APEX Center at Fort Chiswell. The family chose the site to comply with social distancing guidelines. Interment will be at the Hale Family Cemetery on Cove Mountain, Millers Creek Rd, Max Meadows. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fort Chiswell Friends of the Joe Hale Public Library. The Library has a Go Fund Me account and a Facebook page.