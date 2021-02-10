 Skip to main content
Judge Jones to take senior status
Judge Jones to take senior status

  • Updated
Judge James Jones

U.S. District Judge James P. Jones announced Friday that he plans to take senior status, a form of semiretirement, which will create a vacancy on the bench.

ABINGDON, Va. — U.S. District Judge James P. Jones of Abingdon announced Friday that he plans to take senior status effective Aug. 30 — a move into semiretirement for the judge who has served for 25 years.

Jones, who has presided over a number of the region’s high-profile federal court cases for decades, intends to continue to perform judicial duties as a senior judge, according to a written statement. His decision to take senior status will create a vacancy on the Western District of Virginia court, which will be filled by President Joe Biden.

In addition to his service on the U.S. District Court, he serves as a member of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in Washington, D.C.

Judge Jones was appointed a federal judge by President Bill Clinton in 1996.

Prior to becoming a judge, he was twice elected a Virginia senator and later served as president of the Virginia State Board of Education.

According to uscourts.gov, senior judges essentially serve on a volunteer basis and account for “15 percent of the federal courts’ workload annually.” Senior judges must be 65 and must have served on the federal bench for at least 15 years to obtain senior status.

