Tazewell cancels festival amid virus concerns

Tazewell, Va. – Increases in the number of Coronavirus cases has prompted the town of Tazewell to cancel its annual Main Street Moments festival.
Town Manager Todd Day made the announcement Aug. 4. The festival, traditionally held on the last weekend in July had been moved to Aug. 14-15 this year in hopes the virus would have lessened its grip on the area.
Day said the increasing numbers prompted the decision to cancel the festival as well as the Aug. 14 concert and the Aug. 15 Cruise In that were to be part of the festival. The county had cases as of Aug. 3.
