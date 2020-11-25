Two dead after Glade Spring home fire

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Just after noon Friday, smoke still rose from the charred, collapsed remains of a house near Glade Spring that was destroyed by a fire that killed an elderly husband and wife.

Officials would not identify the two victims, who were in their 80s, of the fire at the three-story house on Mount Calm Drive. The victims’ son, who was also not identified, and a dog were the only survivors, according to Meadowview Fire Chief Mark Venable.

The bodies were recovered around 6:30 p.m., according to Sheriff Blake Andis, who said the cause of the blaze is not known.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are investigating.

Venable, who was still supervising the site of the fire in the early afternoon, said the call came in around 8:15 a.m. as a forest fire. Firefighters from the Meadowview Volunteer Fire Department and the Glade Spring Fire Department arrived at the scene within five minutes, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When they got close, the first guys to respond saw heavy black smoke, which you don’t get from just a forest fire,” Venable said.