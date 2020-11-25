Two dead after Glade Spring home fire

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Just after noon Friday, smoke still rose from the charred, collapsed remains of a house near Glade Spring that was destroyed by a fire that killed an elderly husband and wife.
Officials would not identify the two victims, who were in their 80s, of the fire at the three-story house on Mount Calm Drive. The victims’ son, who was also not identified, and a dog were the only survivors, according to Meadowview Fire Chief Mark Venable.
The bodies were recovered around 6:30 p.m., according to Sheriff Blake Andis, who said the cause of the blaze is not known.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are investigating.
Venable, who was still supervising the site of the fire in the early afternoon, said the call came in around 8:15 a.m. as a forest fire. Firefighters from the Meadowview Volunteer Fire Department and the Glade Spring Fire Department arrived at the scene within five minutes, he said.
“When they got close, the first guys to respond saw heavy black smoke, which you don’t get from just a forest fire,” Venable said.
He added that the victims’ son was sleeping in the house when the fire broke out, but he woke up when the fire alarm went off. He managed to make it out, the fire chief said.
The son, who was not injured, reported the fire and then tried to go back in to get his parents, but the smoke and fire were too intense, Venable said.
Within 15 minutes, Venable said about 20 firefighters were at the scene, but the narrow driveway posed challenges for getting trucks on and off the property.
“I’d say it took about two hours to get it (the fire) under control,” Venable said.
Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to the wooded area surrounding the rural property.
