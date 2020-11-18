 Skip to main content
Abingdon mayor invites Board of Supervisors to assist with sports complex funds
ABINGDON, Va. — Mayor Derek Webb of Abingdon asked the Washington County Board of Supervisors for financial help last Tuesday to construct the town’s sports complex.

The informal request came in the form of an invitation to participate in the project, which was the focus of a presentation by Webb at the board’s latest meeting.

The sports complex near I-81, Exit 17, has run behind schedule and over budget since the concept was introduced a few years ago.

Yet now, Webb said, the project’s grading phase is finishing up.

Next, he said, construction should begin within a few weeks, and hopefully the complex will have its opening in the fall of 2021.

According to Webb, the complex is slated to feature four softball fields plus two multipurpose fields and a smaller half-field for small children.

The facility will also include a press box and a splash pad that may possibly find use as an ice skating rink during winter months.

The complex spreads across 32 acres and will have a connection trail that leads to the Virginia Creeper Trail.

“We’re very, very proud of it,” Webb said.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball suggested the board consider making a financial contribution to the project at its next meeting.

In other business, the board approved rezoning for a multiuse attraction at the corner of U.S. 58 and Blossom Road at Damascus. The attraction is slated to include a tubing concession and gem mine. The board will accept public comments on possible construction at Blossom Road at its next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

