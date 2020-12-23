Health providers mixed on Tenn. Gov. Lee's actions

Regional health care provider Ballad Health voiced support for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Sunday night actions regarding COVID-19, but the state medical association insisted he did not go far enough.
Lee announced new restrictions on social gatherings and indoor events but stopped short of requiring mask-wearing in public statewide as the state’s new per capita case counts are among the highest in the nation. Lee said the number of Tennesseans getting sick with the virus is triple the rate of just two months ago.
“We are in a cold, cruel phase of this pandemic. It will get worse before it gets better,” Lee said.
The governor wants to limit public gatherings to 10 people or fewer, encouraged people to only gather at Christmas with members of their own households, urged but did not require all Tennesseans to wear masks in public, said more businesses should allow employees to work from home if possible and allowed high school sports to continue — but still plans to work with the TSSAA to limit attendance.
“With [COVID-19] cases reaching deadly highs in the Appalachian Highlands, Ballad Health applauds the governor for communicating the gravity of the situation for Tennessee families and for taking steps that have been shown to help mitigate the spread of what is a deadly and harmful virus,” Ballad Health said in a statement.
“For months now, we’ve seen the beneficial effects of masking and physical distancing — as well as the disastrous effects if those recommendations are disregarded. These steps by the governor add important tools to help slow down the virus and, most importantly, save local lives,” the system’s statement continued.
Lee stopped short of requiring masks in public, saying “70% of Tennesseans are under a mask requirement. I commend the local officials who have implemented mask requirements. Because of that, 80% of Tennesseans report they wear their masks most or all of the time, and I thank them for doing this. We need them to continue and the remaining 20% to wear a mask and protect their health.”
However, the Tennessee Medical Association implored Lee to make public mask-wearing a state requirement.
“The physicians of the Tennessee Medical Association have consistently recommended that mask requirement orders be issued in all counties with over 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day. Since the best county in Tennessee at present has over 80 new cases/100,000/day over the past seven days, we believe all Tennessee counties should be under mask requirement orders at this time,” Dr. M. Kevin Smith, TMA president, said in a statement.
Statewide there were more than 78,000 active cases this week with about 2,900 people hospitalized, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. More than 6,000 deaths are attributed to the disease statewide since the pandemic began.
Lee warned that large holiday gatherings could spark further outbreaks.
“We have seen firsthand that Thanksgiving gatherings and extended time indoors have been the principal [drivers] in spreading COVID-19 like wildfire,” Lee said. “It only took a matter of days to see gatherings around Thanksgiving translate into a record level of sickness. Tennessee cannot sustain a similar surge after Christmas or New Year’s.”
With four days remaining before Christmas, Ballad on Monday reported treating a record 335 COVID-19 patients — an increase of 30 compared to Sunday — including 64 in intensive care units with 44 on ventilators. The region’s positivity rate is 24.3%.
There have been 116 COVID-19 deaths at Ballad hospitals in just the past seven days and 983 in the East Tennessee-Southwest Virginia region since March.
“The people of the Appalachian Highlands are lovers of liberty and they are fiercely committed to principles of individual rights. With those blessings also come responsibilities,” according to the Ballad statement. “Our nurses and doctors roll up their sleeves each day, fighting for the lives of their patients suffering from this disease. And these brave, courageous heroes call on our friends and neighbors to continue to stand by our side as we all take responsibility for the lives and well-being of our neighbors and friends.”
Significantly more spread is expected.
“We agree that the next several weeks will be a critical time for Tennessee in regards to the COVID pandemic. We expect serious illnesses and deaths to significantly increase in coming weeks. We plead with all Tennesseans to stay safe, stay apart, wear masks, and stay home to protect their families and friends from this deadly virus,” Smith said.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC