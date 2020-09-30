Washington County hires firm to study courthouse renovation

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to take a step toward renovating the county courthouse last week.

That move means the county will “piggyback” — as County Administrator Jason Berry put it — and join forces with neighboring Russell County to study a private-public partnership that could secure funds for the much-needed renovations to the 1869 courthouse at the center of Abingdon on Main Street.

During the board’s Tuesday meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to hire Skanska, a firm with an office in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to facilitate studies for funding the renovation, following a recommendation by the county’s courthouse committee.

This cooperative procurement arrangement with Russell County could make the construction process move faster, Berry said.

“This group would piggyback this procurement with Russell County,” Berry said. “We would notify Russell County that we want to use their procurement.”

Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball said Skanska has “expertise” in working with projects such as courthouses.

“They are working with Russell County currently,” Ball said.