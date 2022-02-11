Food trucks, mail service, fraternal organization and a diner are in business news

A new postal service, a food truck that serves up Korean-Asian fusion fare and a new fraternal organization are making business news this week. Across the region, there’s a new food truck opening in Marion. In Bastian, a new diner has opened.

The Mail Box Store of Wytheville

Those missing the recently closed UPS store will be happy to know a new postal service is expected to open soon. The Mail Box Store of Wytheville hopes to open at the end of this month or early March. The store will be located in the shopping center at 800 E. Main St., where Roses plans to open this spring,

Owners and Wytheville natives Richard and Danita Johnson recently returned to Wytheville from Newport News. Richard Johnson said the store name is tentative and might be changed.

The store will offer shipping and packing, along with shipping for FedEx, UPS, DHL and USPS. In addition, there will be a notary at the store. The store will also have shipping supplies if customers want to box their items themselves.

The Johnsons will also offer U-Haul rentals.

Heart & Seoul

Wytheville resident Leanne Creger is cooking up Korean-Asian fusion dishes at her food truck, located behind Seven Sisters Brewery. The menu includes bulgogi beef and bulgogi tacos. Bulgogi beef is made using soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, garlic and other ingredients. She uses grass-fed beef from local farmers.

The tacos come with your choice of two types of salsa. The Tiger taco is served with a salsa that combines mango, peach, pineapple, red onion, chili and lime. It is topped with gochujang crema, green onions and sesame seeds. The Turtle taco is served with a salsa made with cucumber, avocado, red onion-lime salsa. The taco is topped with honey wasabi sauce, green onions and sesame seeds.

There’s also Korean fried wings, friend mushrooms and friend onion petals. Creger also offers a Korean corn dog.

Creger’s tacos are mix of Korean and Asian influences.

“You go to Koreatown and you won’t find these tacos; I created them,” she said, adding that the tacos are not spicy hot like the chicken wings.

“There’s a lot of sweet heat, but it’s not overwhelming,” she said.

Creger said she has always enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, so when the opportunity came to cook for the food truck that supports the brewery, she jumped at the chance.

“It’s nice to have something different in Wytheville, a different food profiles,” she said.

Heart & Seoul is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Prices are $12 for three tacos and $14 for Bulgogi Beef (served with rice). Appetizers range from $6 to $9.

Fraternal Order of Eagles

The former King’s Produce location has a new tenant. Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles are busing fixing up the store to use as their meeting location. The Wytheville chapter is a new one; founding members were initiated Saturday. The closest chapter to Wytheville is at Smith Mountain Lake.

Secretary Timothy Gill said money raised by the group supplements local first responders. The group also gives to Alzheimer’s charities.

“Every dollar goes to charity, nationwide,” Gill said.

The new lodge, called an aerie, will serve food and beverages to members. An aerie is the nest of a large bird of prey, like an eagle.

The Order of the Eagles is an international non-profit organization founded in 1898 in Seattle, Washington. The original name was “The Order of Good Things.” As more people joined, members selected the Bald Eagle as the official emblem and changed the name to “The Fraternal Order of Eagles.” There are more than 800,000 members across the United States and Canada.

Famous members include Babe Ruth, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Bob Hope, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood and Tony Orlando.

For information on the Order of the Eagles, call Gill at 276-389-8424.

Just Good Food

After years of dreaming about having her own kitchen, Teri Owens’ dream is coming true. On Feb. 12, she will unveil her Just Good Food truck. Her menu of southern comfort food will change daily and she will post a menu weekly, starting with some of her best dishes.

The food truck will be located beside Pike’s Garage, 422 N. Main St., which Owens owns with her husband. Out of the 16-foot box trailer outfitted with a kitchen, she will serve up menu items like beans and cornbread, chicken and dumplings, spaghetti, Chili, casseroles, mashed potatoes, pork chops and green beans. Every other Saturday, she will whip up a breakfast of biscuits and homemade gravy, eggs, French toast, bacon and more.

Desserts like cobbler and apple pie will also be on the menu.

On opening day, Owens will serve breakfast and perhaps a lunch of beans and cornbread. Her hours are weekdays and every other Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until she sells out. The price range is $5 to $9.

Owens is excited to share her southern comfort food with the community.

“It’s my therapy,” she said, adding that her business has a slogan: In the south, sweet tea goes with everything and nobody eats until they say Amen.

The DownShift Diner

Bland County has a new restaurant. The DownShift Diner, 45 Indian Village Trail, Bastian, opened Jan. 25. For the next few weeks, the diner will serve only dinner until more employees are hired.

Owner TJ Hicks had hoped to open this past summer, but health department inspections took longer than anticipated because, the department is also short-staffed.

“There’s only one inspector in the whole district, and she is out of Galax,” he said.

The diner’s menu includes burgers, pasta, appetizers, sandwiches, desserts and more. The restaurant is offering a limited menu until it’s open full time. Hicks said the burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and Fettucine Alfredo are the most popular dishes, along with fried pickles and friend mushrooms.

“We’ll be open half-days with a smaller menu until we get enough staffing and are comfortable with what we are doing,” Hicks said. “It will probably be a few weeks.”

Current hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Hicks said he is excited about the diner and can’t wait to get more people on board and to expand service with longer hours.

The restaurant is named after Hicks’ love for racing cars. He races at Wythe Raceway and even named his first business in Bland after his #81 race car. Located at the Bland Square, 81 Solutions offers everything from large decals and custom t-shirts to oddities and antiques.

The diner and store are not Hicks’ only jobs. By day, he is a manufacturing engineer at Somic America. A 2015 graduate of Bland County High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology and an associate degree in electrical engineering from Bluefield State College.

For more information on the DownShift Diner, visit its Facebook page.

