Tazewell eyeing playground renovations

Tazewell, Va. – KidZown playground may get a new look.
During its Aug. 11 meeting Tazewell’s Town Council authorized Recreation Director Ben Rosado and Tazewell Today Director Amanda Hoops to proceed with plans for a $600,000 renovation of the playground.
Rosado presented plans for the new look which would include multi-generational equipment and allow parents better access to work with their children. Rosado said the plans call for a splash pad between the playground and the aqua park.
He said the playground would include areas for teens and adults who utilize the walking trail to work their upper body. It would have swings and other equipment parents could share with small children.
He said the plans include swings, merry go rounds, climbing nets and other equipment. He said by working with Tazewell Today they hope to raise the money for most if not all of the work.
The idea would be to raise more money than is actually needed to construct the playground with the balance held for maintenance. Rosado added that an action committee has already been formed to develop ideas and raise funds.
Council Member Emily Davis said the current playground can’t be refurbished because parts can’t be found and it is grandfathered into safety regulations. Rosado said the committee would create a memorial for the people who helped build KidZown.
In another matter council agreed to allow a Juneteenth memorial to be erected in the Mini Park. Harold Heatley presented the request and said he would take care of raising the money and getting the monument erected if the town would donate the land.
Heatley said the park is ideal for the monument since many of the town’s black citizens lived on Main Street, Pine Street, Church Street and Water Street according to the 1930 census. He said Wilbur Memorial at the end of Main Street was attended by many of the black families and has been around since 1869.
[In other action council:]
*Heard from Davis that the Planning commission is moving forward with resolutions for the town’s comprehensive plan.
*Approved the historic district ordinance and waived the second reading.
*Heard from Town Manager Todd Day about the deeding of the property for Warhawk Park.
*Heard from Day about amending the town charter to give the mayor a four year term instead of two.
*Voted to vacate the Triangular section of Dunford Drive.
*Approved a resolution for the updated comprehensive plan.
*Approved a letter of support for Cumberland Plateau’s partnership with Point Broadband.
*Ratified the vote to cancel Main Street Moments.
Heard from Day that the Fincaastle Water line replacement project is on schedule to be finished by September.
