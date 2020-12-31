Marion honors Ernie Sullins as he plans to slow down

Sullins spent time reflecting on the people who’ve helped him, especially those who offered a hand up when he needed one. He particularly recognized Clayborne Gwyn, a Marion businessman and developer, for his help in getting him started. “How much I respect those people,” Sullins said.

Sullins also thanked the town, saying the local government has backed and trusted him for 50 years.

Mayor David Helms reflected that anything Sullins has done in Marion has made the town better. The mayor cited Sullins’ buildings. He may have particularly been thinking of the former Pepsi building that Sullins bought and built a successful business in.

Last week, the Marion Town Council recognized Sullins, adopting a resolution in his honor. That resolution described him as “a leader in our community and region in many, many ways.”