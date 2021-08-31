Smyth meals tax delayed until summer 2022

The effective date of the county meals tax has been delayed until next summer.

On the heels of a community meeting about the proposed 6% tax in which most of the citizens who attended opposed the measure, the board of supervisors took up the matter again Thursday evening.

Grant Hall, an owner of the Dip Dog Stand, addressed the board and reiterated his request that the supervisors repeal the tax.

While the meals tax is new for the county, Smyth’s three towns have each had a meals tax in place since the 1990s. It’s only been recently that the state legislature changed the law and put counties on a more equal footing with towns and cities in terms of their ability to implement taxes. Chilhowie imposes a 6.5% meals tax, Marion a 7% meals tax, and Saltville a 6% meals tax.

Until the state code change, counties had to hold a referendum to adopt a meals tax. Smyth’s last such referendum was held in 2008 and did not win voter approval.

The tax is added to a customer’s bill in the same way that sales tax is.

Supervisor Judy Wyant contended that the meals tax would create a hardship for citizens. It’s already expensive for a family to eat out, she observed.