Smyth meals tax delayed until summer 2022

The effective date of the county meals tax has been delayed until next summer.
On the heels of a community meeting about the proposed 6% tax in which most of the citizens who attended opposed the measure, the board of supervisors took up the matter again Thursday evening.
Grant Hall, an owner of the Dip Dog Stand, addressed the board and reiterated his request that the supervisors repeal the tax.
While the meals tax is new for the county, Smyth’s three towns have each had a meals tax in place since the 1990s. It’s only been recently that the state legislature changed the law and put counties on a more equal footing with towns and cities in terms of their ability to implement taxes. Chilhowie imposes a 6.5% meals tax, Marion a 7% meals tax, and Saltville a 6% meals tax.
Until the state code change, counties had to hold a referendum to adopt a meals tax. Smyth’s last such referendum was held in 2008 and did not win voter approval.
The tax is added to a customer’s bill in the same way that sales tax is.
Supervisor Judy Wyant contended that the meals tax would create a hardship for citizens. It’s already expensive for a family to eat out, she observed.
Supervisor Mike Sturgill said he’d been thinking and praying about the tax set to take effect Oct. 1. Noting the widespread challenges of COVID-19 and related staffing shortages, the Chilhowie district supervisor proposed that the meals tax implementation tax be delayed again. It was originally set to take effect July 1.
Sturgill proposed it be implemented July 1, 2022, in the hopes that the country will be moving beyond the pandemic by then and the economy will stabilize, especially for small business owners.
Several supervisors noted that should the county’s circumstances change, the effective date could be delayed or the ordinance could be repealed.
Smyth County has been considering adding the new revenue stream that will draw income from travelers as well as local residents since early in the year.
Officials have said the new revenue will help fund EMS services. Funding for EMS in this year’s budget has more than doubled from just two years ago. In the 2019-20 budget, EMS was allocated $206,000. In the 2021-22 budget, it’s $436,000.
County Administrator Shawn Utt has said that those costs are projected to be closer to $1,000,000 within the next three years.
Ultimately, the supervisors voted unanimously to delay the meals tax implementation date until July 1, 2022.
Board Chairman Charlie Atkins said it will be one less problem for small eatery owners to deal with now. He also hoped that citizens recognize that the supervisors are listening to them as the board wasn’t required to hold a community meeting or take another look at the tax.