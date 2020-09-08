Smyth County reports 64 coronavirus cases and one death in last seven days

According to Virginia Department of Health data, Smyth County has seen 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus, five hospitalizations and one death in the last seven days.
The death, reported on Tuesday, appears to have been part of an outbreak reported at Valley Health Care in Chilhowie. According to the VDH long-term care facility outbreak database, the facility reported at least one death associated with the outbreak on Tuesday. Facilities with one to four deaths have those totals suppressed on the database in an attempt to protect anonymity.
The facility, which first reported the outbreak on Aug. 28, now reports having 29 cases associated with the nursing home as of Tuesday. That number includes both residents and staff members.
VDH is monitoring at least one other outbreak in the county. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services confirmed last week an outbreak at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion.
According to the DBHDS COVID-19 tracker, SWVMHI had five staff members and two patients who were currently positive for the virus on Friday. The tracker, which has not yet been updated this week, showed that 11 staff members and one patient have recovered from the virus. No deaths have been reported.
VDH makes case counts available by zip code on its website. Because zip codes can be shared between communities, and sometimes even between counties, zip code data may not match the health agency’s county totals.
According to the zip code database, 34 new cases were recorded in residents living in the Chilhowie zip code in the last seven days and 17 were reported in the Marion zip code. Saltville’s and Atkins’ zip codes showed four new cases each and Sugar Grove recorded one new case.
In total, Smyth County reports 345 cases of the virus, 31 hospitalizations and six deaths.
