New section of Mendota Trail opens this Friday

Mendota Trail timeline

1890s: Rail services on the Bristol Coal and Iron Narrow Gauge Railroad becomes part of the South Atlantic and Ohio Railway on what is now the Mendota Trail.

1899: The line became known as the Virginia and Southwestern Railroad.

1972: The railroad, now part of the Southern Railway, ceased operations.

1970s: Scenic excursion trains operated briefly on the line.

2000: Bristol, Virginia, tries to develop trail to the Scott County line for 14 miles.

2016: Bristol deeds the trail to Mountain Heritage.

2017: First mile opens at Mendota.

2018: The Bristol to Reedy Creek Road section, 3.1 miles, opens in August.

2020: A 2.1-mile section from Reedy Creek Road to Rich Valley Road is slated to open at Benhams on Friday.