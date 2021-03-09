Sprouting Hope kicks off garden program

Jones is new to Sprouting Hope and Homegrown but not horticulture or education.

Jones developed her passion for the art and science of growing plants when she was a youngster and took part in 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America).

She briefly changed paths in college, considering a legal career and majoring in political science and history. It only took one horticulture course to remind her of her deepest interests and she changed her major.

With that degree under her belt, Jones accepted the position of Carroll County’s 4-H Extension Agent. She described that work as “a wonderful job,” but the birth of a baby and changing family needs led her to different employment for a time. She found her way back, teaching horticulture first at Marion Senior High School and then Pulaski High. Both teaching posts required significant commutes. Then, she landed a position teaching horticulture for Carroll County High School, which is less than a mile from her home.

Jones plans to continue teaching while undertaking the part-time responsibilities of the Homegrown program.

She noted that she enjoys adult education as much as working with teenagers. Having been an educator in some form since she was 18 years old, Jones said she’s worked with students from age 5 to 85.