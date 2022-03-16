Local artist gives back with pottery

A Wytheville artist is giving back to an organization that helped her during one of her darkest times. United States Navy veteran Aurora Lucas suffers from service-related PTSD and after years of managing her symptoms, she bottomed out several years ago, barely leaving her home.

“So many people who not know that by looking at me,” she said. “I worked hard for a really long time to be normal and hide it all, and I don’t think really anybody knew … People didn’t see the real me; they saw what I worked really hard to show. I spent multiple years of my life being this person I presented to people. It took so much energy to be normal. It got to the point where I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Desperate for help, she looked online and found K9s for Warriors. She filled out an application and was put on a waiting list. While she waited, the Rose Cottage Art School in Wytheville received a pottery wheel.

Lucas had dabbled in pottery for serval years, but that was the first time she had daily access to a pottery wheel. She took to it instantly and soon purchased her own wheel.

“Art has always been an outlet for me, and when I found pottery I was immediately hooked,” Lucas said on her website. “The heavy, physical demands of lifting and throwing the clay was an instant stress reliever. Slamming down pounds of clay and then delicately coaxing it into beautiful shapes somehow mirrored the emotions that I couldn’t put into words. Pottery helped bridge the gap for me until the day I met Chewie.”

Chewie is her Golden Doodle therapy dog from K9s for Warriors. It took more than two years for them to meet. The day he lumbered into her life, she started to heal.

“I remember them opening the door and seeing this huge, goofy guy galloping around with his tongue out. He walked over, looked up at me, and I just dropped to my knees in relief,” she wrote. “In an instant, I felt the heaviness of all the worries I’d been carrying evaporate. I had built this up as a last ditch effort, and had planned on it failing. But the second I saw him, I knew that Chewie was exactly what I needed; and that this could actually work.

“That’s not to say we didn’t have a few growing pains,” she added. “Like any new relationship, it took some time for us to figure out the other’s quirks; but within a week he was ‘booping’ me awake so I could stop the cycle of nightmares. He became in tune with my breathing and let me know when I needed to leave an area. He sat next to me and watched my back, leaning into me when someone was coming up so I wouldn’t be startled. This enormous fluff-ball of unconditional love somehow knew how to fit all my broken pieces back together with a bat of his eyelashes and an ear lick.”

Chewie has helped Lucas so much that she wants to help other veterans suffering from PTSD get a dog, too, so she turned to the other outlet that helped her heal: pottery.

Lucas created a website from which to sell her pottery. Twenty-two dollars from every sale goes to K9s for Warriors. The website’s name, www.catchthe22.org, comes from a sad statistic: each day, approximately 22 veterans commit suicide to escape the pain of PTSD, Lucas said. K9s for Warriors helps break the tragic cycle by pairing veterans with highly trained service dogs. The majority of the dogs come from no-kill rescue shelters.

On the website, Lucas sells dog bowls, mugs, tumblers, plates, noodle bowls and more. Some include an inspirations message on the bottom. She only charges what it takes to make the piece and makes no profit from the sales, she said.

“The thing I get out of it is the feeling of giving back after getting such a life-changing thing,” she said. Chewie has changed my life, and I want others to feel the same way.”

Lucas said that K9s for Warriors and every donor and volunteer also played a part in saving her.

“Having Chewie has given me back my confidence, and has helped me remember why it’s worth fighting through the pain and hard days,” she wrote on her website “My children have their mother back; and my husband has his wife back. Maybe best of all, I’ve gotten my sparkle back. I remember now what life can be. I can feel it again. Chewie helps me remember to live life each day, not just survive it.”

For more information, visit online www.catchthe22.org or www.k9sforwarriors.org

