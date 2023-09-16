Emory & Henry held its fifth contracting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Byars Hall recognizing Cadet Thomas Peery, ’25.

Cadet Peery is a third-year student from Chilhowie, majoring in religion. He is a Virginia Army National Guard member and has been a varsity wrestler.

“[Peery’s contracting] was a special event for Emory & Henry. Thomas is the son of our Director of Human Resources, Tracy Peery, and he is now contracted with a future opportunity to serve as a commissioned officer in the United States Army,” said President John W. Wells.

Unlike non-contracted cadets, a contracted cadet is considered a military member and will gain the rank of second lieutenant (2LT) upon graduation. The contracting ceremony allowed Peery to declare his oath to serve in the United States Army. Contracting is an important part of a cadet’s journey through ROTC (Reserved Officer Training Corps), as it shows their commitment to being a future leader in the military.

Emory & Henry partnered with East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in 2018 to bring the ROTC program to its campus. Three students have been commissioned as officers in the US Army since then, and ten are currently in the program.

According to LTC Jared Powell, professor of Military Science at ETSU, “Peery has met all academic, physical and training requirements to earn this opportunity. He will go on to represent himself, Emory & Henry, Southwest Virginia and the United States Army with distinction as a commissioned officer.”

Powell administered the contracting oath. Attendees included Peery’s family and friends, Provost and Executive Vice President Michael Puglisi and President John W. Wells, among others.

To learn more about the program, visit www.ehc.edu/rotc.