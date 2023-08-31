Tension between neighbors was evident Thursday night when county supervisors and planners considered a man’s request for a permit to build a hangar for his private airplane.

Robert de Camera has applied for a permit to build a 70x70 structure that includes a small residential area (20x70), space for agriculture-related storage, and a hangar for his private airplane.

Under Smyth County’s zoning, Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams told the board of supervisors and planning commission that de Camera could build a 70x70 house or barn tomorrow on the land behind 592 South Fork Road, Marion. However, Williams said he considers the hangar an expansion of the airport for which de Camera was awarded a special-use permit in January 2022.

De Camera told officials that he did build a runway under the 2022 permit and has flown in and out of the site about 35 times.

Now, he said, he and his wife, Sharon Hayden, would like to keep the aircraft on the premises. They’ve picked out a site near where a house once sat and they can access power and water. The site on a knoll also offers beautiful views, de Camera said. The landscape, he said, will be enjoyed when they take part in “hangar flying” – sitting in the hangar and talking about flying.

“Out of respect for” their neighbor, de Camera said, they pushed the building site about 140 feet from her fence.

According to Williams, county zoning requires a setback from the property line of 15 feet for principal buildings and less for accessory buildings.

With part of the property under a Virginia Outdoors Foundation conservation easement, de Camera said, use of the land is restricted and the hangar will just be for his private use with no fuel stored there.

The property is zoned Agricultural/Rural.

Their neighbor Veda Odle was not appeased.

She told the supervisors and planners that the structure would destroy her view. She asked if it was fair for her to give up her view for them to have theirs.

She also called the airstrip a hazard. “It’s very unsafe,” Odle said, claiming that de Camera sometimes flies his plane within 40’ of her house.

She asked the county leaders to require de Camera to move the site. She cited multiple local and state documents that call for the preservation of quality farmland and rural character. “All this is ignored,” she said.

“I’m giving up peace, serenity, enjoyment of my land…,” Odle protested.

De Camera and Hayden argued that a line of Leyland Cyprus trees they have planted to serve as a sound barrier between the two properties will block Odle’s view of the structure.

Odle urged officials to come out and look at the properties.

After a joint public hearing between the supervisors and commission, the planners took up deliberations of the permit.

Commissioner Tony Dean said he didn’t see how the building would impact health or safety or be a hazard. He made a motion that the commission recommend approving the permit to the supervisors.

That motion was approved.

The supervisors are expected to take up the permit request at their next meeting on Sept. 14.

When the supervisors granted a permit to de Camera to build the airstrip, Odle appealed the decision to Smyth County Circuit Court, arguing that the board’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious, plainly wrong and in violation of the Smyth County Zoning Ordinance….”

In March, a judge dismissed her appeal.