The Fourth of July was lingering on some Smyth residents’ minds last week, but for sharply different reasons.

Supervisor Courtney Widener introduced the idea of bolstering the local holiday celebration during last Thursday’s board of supervisors meeting.

A short time later, Terri Martin was before the Chilhowie Town Council seeking relief from private fireworks celebrations in her neighborhood that left her dog traumatized.

Widener, an Army National Guard veteran who served in Bosnia and Iraq, said that Independence Day is an important day for most people. As he was traveling through the county on the holiday earlier this month, Widener said, he didn’t find significant activity. “It just didn’t feel right…. It left me with an empty feeling.”

Widener noted that he wasn’t specifically talking about fireworks. He did say that he’d like for county officials to explore working with the towns of Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville to host a more significant celebration.

On the Fourth, the Town of Marion hosted a car show with musical entertainment. On July 1, the Saltville Volunteer Fire Department sponsored its Fireman’s Bash with a parade, kids’ activities, and fireworks. Also on the 1st, the Town of Chilhowie and its police department held a cruise-in and concert.

Possibly illegal fireworks in Chilhowie brought Martin before the town council.

The owner of two Yorkie dogs, Martin told the council that multiple “bomb-like” explosions in her neighborhood on the Fourth left one of her dogs so traumatized that it won’t walk, eat or go through other normal activities.

A veterinarian, Martin said, has given the 10-year-old dog an exam and taken X-rays but found no physical injury. The dog was put on sedatives.

Martin asked the council about a noise ordinance and enforcement of state fireworks laws.

Town Attorney Trent Crewe explained that the noise ordinance wouldn’t likely apply because it covers sounds that take place over an extended period of time. However, unless those who set off the fireworks had a town permit, the attorney said that Martin might have a civil action against the person.

Martin doubted the fireworks were legal. She said the force reverberated through her house.

Both Police Chief Andrew Moss and Fire Chief David Haynes noted that enforcement of illegal fireworks is a challenge.

Any firework that goes up in the air is illegal, Haynes said, and each firework a person possesses can bring a misdemeanor conviction.

However, he said, “being able to enforce” the law is another story.

Moss agreed, noting that officers need to see the fireworks, but he did encourage Martin and other citizens to call them when a problem is present. If Martin had called, Moss said, “We’d certainly have come.”