Kim Hahn teaches special education at Chilhowie High School. Surrounded by sunflowers Wednesday evening with two 35mm cameras around her neck, the Saltville resident paused during a photography session to reflect that she’s doing what Gracie Dimit planned to do with her life.

To support Gracie’s legacy, Hahn is offering multiple photo sessions at Southern Grace Farm this week and making a donation from each one to the foundation working in Gracie’s memory.

At 20 years old, Gracie died on July 16, 2020, when a vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the road and struck a tree near Emory & Henry College, where she was a student.

Despite the hole in their lives, her parents, Steven and Brandy, and brothers, Garrett and Grady, decided they wanted to make Gracie’s dreams of helping others, especially children, come true. To do so, they established the Gracie LeAnn Dimit Memorial Foundation.

“We want her servant’s heart to live on…,” said Brandy in 2021. “We’ll do it for her… in her honor… her legacy.”

On a 100+ acre farm that features a panoramic view of mountains and a stretch of the Holston River, bought by Steven’s brother and sister-in-law, the Dimit family envisions a camp for children with special needs and disabilities and their families. Brandy and Steven, who have already had plans drawn, imagine cabins for families to stay together, and opportunities for fishing, hiking, and special programs.

As they work toward that goal, the Dimits are building Gracie’s legacy in multiple ways.

This is the third year the foundation has awarded multiple scholarships. This year alone, Brandy estimated that the scholarships, which are awarded to students who have achieved academically, possess a desire to serve, and need assistance, totaled about $20,000.

This summer, Brandy said, the foundation also provided startup funding for The Lucky Few, a meal prep service that is employing two young adults with disabilities, David Robinson and Caroline Burkett.

The foundation has also supported multiple teachers with donations and contributed to efforts to make playgrounds more accessible to all children and adults.

This fall, Brandy said, the foundation will partner with Special Olympics after doing so for the first time this past spring.

From their experience, Steven and Brandy also want the foundation to find ways to help other parents who are grieving the loss of a child. That effort, she said, “is still in the planning stage.”

To raise funds for the foundation and create a visible portrait of their love for Gracie and her servant’s heart, for the third year, the Dimits have planted acres of sunflowers on the Old Ebenezer Road, Marion, farm.

The first year, with the help of volunteers, they planted 250 lbs. of sunflower seeds. Steven estimates they’ve now doubled the number of rows of plants.

While they’ve added more sunflowers each year, Brandy did note that all the seeds are hand sown.

This year, Participants with The Retreat, which provides day services for adults, helped plant the seeds. Wednesday, they returned to the farm to see the results of their work.

A popular spot for visitors and photographers is a newly erected LOVE sign sitting atop the hillside, a fitting nod to the Love Like Gracie theme that has propelled much of their work.

Made of barn wood donated by one of Gracie’s friends, Courtney Brooks and her family, the sign was created by woodworker Michael Fahlstrom, who recently moved to Smyth County.

Brandy said the family wanted a sign that matched the farm’s feel. Only in place a few days, the LOVE sign has already served as the background to one local couple’s engagement.

Standing on top of the hill overlooking the fields of yellow and white sunflowers, the Dimits anticipate that the plants will peak this weekend.

The flowers were planted on a staggered schedule to prolong the experience’s operational time, but Steven said, despite that strategy, most are blooming now.

From insects to birds to wildlife and weather, he said, “It’s just a battle.”

Though it adds to the factors that can impact the flowers, Brandy said, they aren’t treated with pesticides.

While working to improve the operation, she said, “We’re still learning.”

However, Brandy emphasized that they want the farm to be more of an experience for families.

She noted that all donations and money raised through flower, T-shirt and other sales stays in the community. Eventually, she said, everyone will know someone who received a foundation scholarship.

“We’re so grateful for everyone who comes and for every dollar donated,” Brandy said.

For all that the sunflower fields mean, Brandy acknowledged that she’d “give it all up to have Gracie back.”

As she would pause to talk to friends and other visitors, of Gracie, Brandy reflected, “She loved them [community members] and now they’re loving us back.”