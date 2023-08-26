It was a beautiful weekend and a great Saturday night for Fan Appreciation Night at Wythe Raceway. Fans were able to make their way down to the front straightaway, where all the drivers and cars were lined up. Drivers gave away prizes, and Aschenbach Chevrolet gave a more prizes. Fans are encourgaged to sign up to win the Chevrolet Silverado motorized toy for kids that Aschenbach Chevrolet will be giving it away Sunday, Sept. 3, Labor Day Weekend at the 21st Annual Pro Late model Nationals.