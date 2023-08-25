If a draft funding bill survives the legislative hurdles of Washington, D.C., multiple Southwest Virginia projects could get a financial boost.

Last Friday, Virginia’s U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the projects they selected to receive Congressionally Directed Spending. For Southwest Virginia, those initiatives include a 30-unit housing project, health care, law enforcement training and education.

The senators secured $366,000 to complete the Blue Ridge Discovery Center’s visitor complex in Konnarock. The visitor area would feature exhibits, interactive displays, and educational materials that highlight the unique natural features of Southwest Virginia.

The Town of Marion is slated to receive $208,000 to train about 500 law enforcement officers with an emphasis on community stewardship and professional standards.

The Senate’s Fiscal Year 2024 draft funding bills also included $1,500,000 for Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence Inc. (HOPE) to construct at least 30 units of new, energy-efficient, affordable housing units in HOPE’s Monroe-North development in downtown Wytheville.

The largest allocations were for two healthcare initiatives.

Ballad Health’s Johnston Memorial Hospital is designated to receive $613,000 to support buying equipment to improve the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

Another $522,000 was secured for the Ballad Health Foundation to expand access to dental care through the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center in Abingdon.

In recent years, the budgeting process has changed so that members of Congress can work with communities they represent and consider funding requests for local projects. Rather than tack such earmarks onto other legislation, this process was designed to enhance spending transparency and accountability.

Warner and Kaine championed more than $111 million for community projects across the commonwealth in the 12 bills that were passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee on a bipartisan basis.

Their final outcome of the bills is yet to be decided.

In a news release announcing the proposed funding, Warner and Kaine said, “We hope that our colleagues in the House of Representatives will negotiate in good faith in order to reach a compromise on a final deal that includes funding for these important priorities.”

The bills will be under scrutiny in the coming days as Congress debates funding federal operations.