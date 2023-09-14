The check was going to be for more than $17,300, half of all the annual taxes collected from Mountain Empire Airport.

As Smyth County officials prepared to send the check to their peers in Wythe County last month, Charlie Atkins, chair of Smyth’s board of supervisors, reflected on the Groseclose airport’s growing importance to area businesses and industries. Noting that some industries use the airport practically daily, Atkins said its amount of use is unbelievable.

Whether they’re flying in a replacement for a broken part or officials who want to visit a local operation, Atkins told his peer on the board, “We need to take care of the airport.”

Atkins also lauded current Smyth County Commissioner of the Revenue Jeff Richardson for visiting the airport on Jan. 1 and recording all the airplanes and helicopters there to tax their owners.

If the funding can be found, Atkins said, a demand for more hangar space for aircraft exists, which would yield additional tax revenue.

The airport is a joint endeavor of the two counties and the towns of Marion and Wytheville.

Smyth collects the taxes and then sends half to Wythe County.

The four local governments recently divided 20% of the cost of repainting the markings on the airport’s runways.

A Virginia Department of Aviation inspection found that “all our painted surfaces on the runway and taxiway” needed to be updated. In a letter to the localities, Brian Burkett, airport manager, said it had been six years since the last paint marking project. Eighty percent of the project’s $26,410 cost was paid for by the commonwealth. The four localities each paid $1,320.50.

As of Friday, Burkett told officials, “We are 90% complete and should reach 100% in the next few days.”

The airport is also in line to receive funds to do the preliminary design and environmental coordination to upgrade its runway lighting system.

At the Virginia Aviation Board’s quarterly meeting on Aug. 11, its members approved $5,576 for the project.