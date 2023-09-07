The community’s youth are one of Smyth County’s greatest assets, and Supervisor Courtney Widener wants to see more investments made to support them. In a recent meeting of the board of supervisors, he put the focus on parks and recreation.

The county’s role in recreation has been on Widener’s mind since at least the Fourth of July.

Later that month, Widener, an Army National Guard veteran who served in Bosnia and Iraq, said that Independence Day is an important day for most people. As he was traveling through the county on the holiday, Widener said, he didn’t find significant activity. “It just didn’t feel right…. It left me with an empty feeling.”

He then asked his peers and county staff to explore working with the towns of Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville to host a more significant celebration.

Late last month, Widener reiterated working with the towns to provide more activities and athletic opportunities for youth and adults.

Widener called on officials “to put our best foot forward” and get work started.

To formalize his call, Widener asked his peers to establish a Smyth County Parks & Recreation Committee of the board. That motion was approved.

Board Chair Charlie Atkins noted that ongoing discussions are currently taking place with the towns.

Recreation is not a new subject for the supervisors or county staff.

In developing the 2023-24 budget, County Administrator Shawn Utt said one of his top goals is to establish a county youth recreation program.

The budget allocates $75,000 for recreation.

At an April supervisors’ meeting, Utt shared that same goal, saying he’d like to establish a five-year vision for a county recreation program. He acknowledged that the program would likely have to be developed in stages.

To help move the establishment of such a program forward, this spring, an intern working with the county undertook a comprehensive inventory of recreation facilities in the three towns and county.

A 54-page Recreational Facilities & Sports Inventory was the result of that work and included ideas for additional playing fields at other sites.

The inventory recorded that countywide three soccer fields exist as do 20 baseball/softball fields, four football fields, 18 basketball courts, three pickleball/futsal courts, eight tracks, 15 playgrounds, and three pools.

Several major recreation initiatives are underway.

Work is set to begin in the near future on Chilhowie’s splash pad project that also features a playground, shelter, restrooms, and more.

In Marion, efforts are continuing to upgrade Ogburn Park and to develop Callan Drive Recreational Park, which received a $1.7 million federal grant. As described in planning documents, the park will feature two softball fields, three soccer fields, a playground with picnic tables and benches, and more than 3,100 linear feet of five-foot wide walking trails. As well, plans call for an amphitheater to be developed in the former rock quarry. Additionally, upgrades will be made to the existing dog park plus extra parking and restrooms will be added along with lighting, fencing, and “a ‘living fence’ landscape to prevent visitors from venturing into dangerous areas near the former quarry.”

In Saltville, work is ongoing to develop a campground that is planned to feature primitive camping sights, 18 RV sites, cabins, a bathhouse and clubhouse. In the plans, trails for hiking and biking, golf cart paths, and floating on the North Fork of the Holston River would connect the camping areas to each other, the town, and attractions, including the boat launch on Government Plant Road, the Civil War battlefields overlook, the highway overlook, the Salt Trail and the Helen Williams Barbrow Interpretative Trail.