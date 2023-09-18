2023 marks the 69th anniversary of the Chilhowie Community Apple Festival, which began in 1953 as a tribute to the apple, not the blossom, as did most of the other apple-related festivals.

At that time Chilhowie was the second largest apple producing center in the state of Virginia due to the combined production of the Bonham Brothers and Duncan Orchards. In the 1980s weather-related crop losses and the death of the leaders of the Bonham family combined to cause a decline in the Bonson Apples business. Early in the 21st century the aging of the Duncan Orchards leader and scarcity of workers to help harvest the apples lead to the closing of that orchard as well.

“Although we no longer have the orchards, we still remember our heritage and continue to celebrate the numerous other bounties that our area provides. This is why the theme of the 2023 festival is ‘Love Where You Live’ — Southwest Virginia, the Appalachian Mountains, the Holston River Valley, rural America. All of these describe where we live. They also describe desirable destinations for those that do not live here,” said Rebecca Wilkinson-Smith, a festival organizer.

“We often do not appreciate all that our area has to offer. We take it for granted because many of us have always lived here and do not have the perspective of seeing it through the eyes of someone who is experiencing it for the first time. The breathtaking beauty of the mountains, the abundant wildlife, the numerous rivers and lakes, the forests and hiking trails, the access to local produce and meats, our caring neighbors, several generations of families on family land, the continuing community traditions, and vision and planning for a sustainable future. As Dorothy once said, ‘There is no place like home,’” Wilkinson-Smith reflected.

“We are proud to share our home with all of our festival participants and visitors. We hope that you too will find a love for our home. Please enjoy all of the experiences that our area offers, including but not limited to our numerous festival events,” she added.

The annual festival is set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24, and features crafts, exhibits, vendors, band competition, pet show, and parade.

A schedule of events accompanies this article, but the festival committee highlighted a few of the newer additions to the festival.

Traditionally, the festival has presented a Gospel Sing on Sunday afternoon, but has not had musical entertainment on Saturday afternoon. Last year, as part of the Town of Chilhowie’s Music in the Park Summer Series, two bands performed in the Will Walkers Farmer’s Market and Community Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. The town is again offers that event this year with South 40 performing from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Soul Sandwich taking the stage from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Pavillion.

The Chilhowie Farmers Market is being relocated again this year and extended from the normal Thursday afternoon market to all-day markets for the three days of the festival. Its new location is in the area across the street and in front of the Old High School. Market hours are 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

For the first time in several years, the festival will have inflatables and bungee bounce, in addition to the train rides, petting zoo, and children’s games and crafts.

Eight bands have signed up to march in the parade significantly surpassing the number that have marched the last few years.

“In order to have a successful festival,” Wilkinson-Smith said, “it takes the collaboration, and the talents, and support of numerous individuals and entities. In terms of talent we would like to recognize the artist who provided the artwork for both our brochure and catalog, Debbie Martin, who is a CHS graduate and Chilhowie native. Also, Miss Paige Olinger, a Northwood High School student who designed the brochure. We also recognize our parade marshal, Chilhowie Middle School student Jacob Catron, who won the county, district, state and eastern region for his D.A.R. essay.”

“We cannot begin to name all of the community members that support us in various ways, but we would like to recognize our monetary and in- kind sponsors,” said Wilkinson-Smith, acknowledging Berry Home Centers Inc.; Tom and Kyra Bishop; KVAT- Food City; Goodwill; Bank of Chilhowie; El Campestre Mexican Grill and Cantina; Cliff Burnette/State Farm Insurance; Town of Chilhowie; Bradley’s Funeral Home; and Henderson’s Funeral Home.

“Someone once said that ‘collaboration is the key to success,’ and we definitely agree. Without collaboration between our festival committee and the Town of Chilhowie and all of its employees, including but not limited to the Police Department, Public Works Department, Fire

Department and EMS, Recreation Director, Town Manager, Mayor and Town Council, and the

Town Hall Staff we could not have a successful festival,” Wilkinson-Smith said.

“We also depend on our mutual relationships with all of the area schools, especially the Chilhowie Elementary PTO and the Chilhowie High School Band Director and Band Boosters.”

“Lastly, but not least, we want, need, and appreciate all of our Volunteers. Just as it ‘takes a

Village’ to raise a child, it ‘takes a community’ to have a successful festival for that community. Thank you all and we look forward to seeing you during the festival,” Wilkinson-Smith concluded.

For more information about the festival, check the Facebook posts for Chilhowie Apple Festival group, go to chilhowieapplefestival.com or contact festival organizers at chilhowieapplefestival@gmail.com.