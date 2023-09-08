In Virginia’s Halifax County, 5,368 acres are covered by solar panels. Given the county’s 841-square-mile size that amounts to just over 1% of the total land mass, but the number of solar projects has given Halifax’s leaders plenty of experience in working with solar developers. One of those leaders is a familiar face to Smyth County.

Scott Simpson, who served as Smyth County’s engineer and then county administrator, assumed the post of Halifax County’s county administrator in early 2019. He’d served Smyth for 15 years.

While Smyth leaders are working with their first solar project proposal, Halifax has OK’d 18 projects.

Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams said officials asked Simpson to share his insights with the Smyth County Board of Supervisors to help its members address unresolved issues and answer questions.

Williams noted that Smyth used Halifax County’s zoning regulations to develop its own earlier this year.

In addition to Halifax County’s projects, Simpson said its neighbor, Pittsylvania County, has approved 22 solar projects, while Charlotte County has given the nod to five, including an 800-megawatt facility that is the largest one of its kind east of the Mississippi River.

In terms of geography, Simpson noted that Halifax County is largely flat land, which is more workable for solar projects and is near to a coal-fired power plant slated for closure.

According to Simpson, Halifax County was among the localities in Virginia that led the charge for legislators to OK revenue sharing and siting ordinances that allow counties to benefit financially from such facilities. This came after recognizing in 2019 that the solar projects were largely exempt from local machinery & tools tax.

“We tried to find a way to make it equitable for counties,” Simpson said.

Halifax County leaders also worked to protect the land.

That county, Simpson said, allows no more than 5% of land in a 5-mile radius to feature solar panels. It also works to protect the visual landscape. Most of his county’s citizens have told leaders that they’re receptive to solar facilities if they can’t see them.

While nearly 5,400 acres are covered with solar panels, Simpson said that 9,500 acres around them serve as buffers, wildlife corridors, and pollinator plant zones.

When new projects are proposed, Simpson said, members of Halifax’s board of supervisors and planning commission visit the sites to see firsthand potential impacts.

As it is in Smyth County, Simpson said, protecting prime farmland is a concern. While many leaders didn’t want to see ag-producing land lost, he said, farmers also called on the county to allow for generational diversity in their property’s use. “We’ve tried to balance” the concerns, he noted.

At this point, Simpson said, solar sites are projected to bolster revenue by $1.7 million annually, which puts them on track to replace the $2 million of tax revenue that will be lost when the coal-fired plant is shut down.

In Smyth County, concerns have been expressed about storm-water runoff and environmental contamination from chemicals in the panels.

To address those concerns, Simpson said that his county requires developers to provide detailed information about what’s in the panels and doesn’t allow those with recognizable hazardous materials. Test wells and soil testing are also required in Halifax County. If a private well exists within 2,000 feet of the project, the solar company is also required to test it.

Simpson reminded Smyth leaders that through the special use permit process, which solar facilities are required to obtain, they can put a wide variety of restrictions on projects.

Williams concurred, saying that since Smyth used Halifax County’s ordinance as its model, officials possess all its tools.

Smyth officials currently have one solar project request on the table.

The Florida-based company Clean Footprint now has options to buy about 150 acres off of Cedar Branch Road in the Rich Valley area and is proposing a solar facility anticipated to require about 76 acres. The land is surrounded by agriculture/rural-zoned property. The 10-megawatt array would feature about 22,000 solar panels and is expected to provide energy to Appalachian Power through the three-phase line along Saltville Highway.

As they continue to review the proposal and any restrictions, they might want to place on the project’s permit, supervisors voted to again table the permit request. They had initially voted to table the request on Aug. 10.