From the moment Cliff Kachur first saw the Collins House in downtown Marion, he was adamant that a necessity was missing from the property.

On the Fourth of July, fellow veterans, town officials, and community members helped dedicate that essential item.

His oldest daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Rodney “Rod” Brehm, bought the Main Street property in June 2021, reopening the bed & breakfast that November.

Carol remembers her dad, Kachur, observing that the lawn was quite nice but it needed a 20-foot flagpole flying a U.S. flag.

Every time they talked after that day, Carol said, her dad would ask: “Do you know what you need?”

Then, last Christmas, Kachur, again asked: “Do you know what you need?”

He also promised to help answer his question by paying for the flagpole. His only requirement, Carol said, was that it be dedicated on or around July Fourth.

On Tuesday morning, as the family prepared for a public dedication ceremony, Carol reflected, “None of this would have happened without his vision.”

Kachur’s vision was shaped by his service to his country.

Planning to celebrate his 94th birthday next month, Kachur’s life has taken him from the south side of Chicago to Korea to Wisconsin and finally Athens, Georgia. He described it Tuesday “as a wild ride.” Yet, it’s a ride he clearly enjoys. Along the way, he’s gained plenty of stories and a certainty about a few things, most especially the need to remember this country’s heroes and the presence of God in his life.

Kachur doesn’t count himself among the heroes. During Tuesday’s ceremony, speaking to three Korean War veterans who are also Marion residents, he declared, “I was just another GI.”

Though he left Korea 70 years ago, Kachur also declared, “I was proud to be there.”

He reflected on the taunting and assaults that many Vietnam veterans faced when they returned home from war and declared it another reason to remember all who serve. Even more, he said, it’s to remember those who didn’t come home.

Thinking back to the American Revolution, Kachur told the gathering, “Many American lives were lost as that battle was fought…. Since that time, our military has engaged in multiple battles to preserve our freedom…. This was one reason why, from the beginning, I saw the need for the location to have a flagpole installed, where every passerby will be reminded of the heroes who served us so courageously.”

Kachur was preparing to join the Navy during World War II — on his 16th birthday, Aug. 17, 1945. On Aug. 6 and 9 of that year, the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, effectively ending the war.

In 1950, at 21, Kachur was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 with the 159th Field Artillery, Air Section. A mechanic who kept the planes flying, Kachur was stationed near Seoul and later moved to the north.

In Korea, Kachur began to gain an understanding of the proximity of death. “I looked death in the eye I don’t know how many times,” he said Tuesday.

One of those face-to-face moments came when he took off with a captain one day. Shortly following takeoff, the engine quit. “We weren’t quite high enough to get her [the plane] cranked up,” Kachur recalled.

Complicating the situation, they could see nowhere to land.

The pilot, who’d flown in World War II, kept his cool and just when they’d both almost given up, the engine caught. When they landed, Kachur said, “We both crawled out and sat down on a row of sandbags. We started… [Kachur made the motions of quickly drawing in from a cigarette). We were both shaken.”

Eventually, Kachur would check out the plane. “It was up to me to repair it and I did.”

During his Korean tour, Kachur found himself on an operating table in a MASH, which, he said, was quite similar to its depiction in the TV show. With a grin, he said, “I had Hot Lips right next to me.”

The surgery was needed to remove his appendix. With his adventurous streak, Kachur kept trying to convince the higher-ranking doctors to take down the screen so he could see what was taking place.

When Kachur left the Army, with a sergeant’s rank, and came home, he said, “All I wanted to do was buy a motorcycle and get out of Chicago.”

Having seen Colorado with the military, he had his eyes set on heading west.

Life took a different direction.

His brother headed to Nelsonville, Wisconsin, where their mother had grown up. Kachur went too and looked around, deciding, “This is nice.”

The brothers settled down and Kachur took a job driving an 18-wheeler.

While he’d met the woman who would become his wife as a child, after moving back to Wisconsin, Cliff ran into her and thought, “Oh my goodness. She is a different woman.”

They were married in 1953 and the couple had four children, who were all gathered in Marion Tuesday.

His wife died some years ago of Alzheimer’s.

Sometimes Kachur wonders why God is keeping him around. He remembered another face-to-face encounter with death while driving an 18-wheeler.

Traveling down a two-lane road, Cliff saw the light ahead was red and about six cars were stopped ahead of him.

His brakes failed.

Pulling off the road would take him into a stone wall.

He kept pumping the brakes, believing his odds against the wall were poor.

At the last second, when he began to turn the massive truck toward the wall, his brakes caught.

For a time, Kachur’s professional life shifted to different work – a car dealership and then a garage door opener company. Cliff went on to become the latter’s Northeast rep, but he would again return to driving big rigs when he didn’t like the direction the company was taking.

On an Iowa road in wintertime, he topped a hill covered in snow and ice with wind sweeping everything. Kachur looked ahead and saw cars, trucks, 18-wheelers scattered everywhere on the roadway.

“I didn’t know how I’d make it through,” he said.

Then, Kachur observed, “God did. He brought me through there without a scratch.”

While Kachur was still on the road with that job, his wife heard from a former co-worker, offering Kachur a job in Athens, Georgia.

In the middle of a Wisconsin winter, she asked the man, “Is it warm in Athens?”

He said it was and she accepted the position for Kachur.

He worked the job for 17 years.

Then, one of his sons moved to the area and had trouble finding work so the father-son duo started their own company, Old Mill Garage Doors Inc.

Kachur is still working and doesn’t intend to stop. “The last thing I want to do is retire,” he fervently declared, saying that the only 94-year-olds he knows working are those who kept going without stopping.

While Kachur professed his belief in God as a Christian at the tender age of 5, he’s become increasingly aware of a divine presence with age. “More and more as life has progressed, I could feel the hand of God on me,” he said.

His faith has deepened over the years, especially turning to reading the Bible while on the road.

Tuesday, he expressed his certainty that God was involved in the flag and flagpole effort and ceremony.

“It’s a privilege and honor for me,” Kachur said as he prepared to go outside and join those gathering for the occasion. “To me, it is an honor and privilege. We honor all veterans of all wars. We salute their service… a lot of them did not come back.”

His memories returned the faces of “two good guys” he served with who were shot down and died in Korea.

While the flag, which was flown over the U.S. Capitol, was being raised, Cliff sang the National Anthem.