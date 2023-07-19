Nearly 100 exhibitors offering arts and creations of all kinds are scheduled to take part in this weekend’s Hungry Mother Festival.

While they come from all across the country, many are made by talented local hands.

Among the local area exhibitors are:

Forever and Always of the Appalachias, Wood Creations, Megan and Daniel Parker, Atkins;

Tom’s Woodcraft; Wood Crafts; Thomas Pojeta, Abingdon;

Homemade Sewn Items, Iris Pruitt, Ceres;

Hair Bows Etc., Heather & AJ Stanton, Chilhowie;

Wood Crafts, Jerry Simons, Chilhowie;

Handcrafted Knives & Metal Art, Roger Stamper, Chilhowie;

Mountainside Creations, Wood Working; Brian Edge, Chilhowie;

H&E Farms, Handcrafted Soap, etc.; Cynthia Howd, Damascus;

Appalachian Spirits Gallery, Fine Art, Ned Johnson, Marion;

Wood Veneer, Marquetry, Daniel Scott of Artistic Kindling, Marion;

Friends of Hungry Mother State Park; Lakeside Event Center;

WMEV Radio Remote on Saturday and Raffle Ticket Sales;

J’s Balloons, Balloon Animals, J Mellinger, Marion;

Graham’s Woodworks; woodworking; John Graham, Marion;

Honey, Coal Art, Soaps, etc.; Jonathan & Felicia Cox, Marion;

General Crafts, SWVMHI, Marion;

Letterpress Printing, Pottery, Soap Making, Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, Marion;

Face Painting; Angela Bise & Morgan Stumbo, Rural Retreat & Chilhowie;

Triple R Crafts LLC, Wood Furniture, Barry Robinson, Rural Retreat;

Sniffalocious Candle; Candles, Tarts & Tealights, Helen Conley, Rural Retreat;

The Rock Box, Jewelry, Janice Orr, Saltville;

Pocketbooks; Carolyn Monk & Rhonda Fuller, Tazewell;

Jerry’s Pens & Bowls, Wooden Pens, Rolling Pins, etc., Jerry Sheets, Troutdale;

Davis Walton Handmade Knives, David Walton, Troutdale;

Moonbow Artworks, A Lady’s Slipper Studio, Watercolor & Jewelry, Jen Otey & Amanda Lee, Wytheville;

The Rusted Nail, Chainsaw Carvings, Mark & Lisa Lockhart, Wytheville;

Fine Art & Wood Craft, Herbie Hasbrouk Jr. & Jeffrey Wyatt Jr, Sugar Grove;

Highlands Realty Inc. festival sponsor.

Other exhibitors from around the region and country include:

Datil Sensation Hot Sauce & Salsa; David King, Blountville, Tenn.;

Fine Art; Linda Flynn, Wilmington, N.C.;

Spiral Light Productions; Tie Dye Apparel; David Hufstetler, Lindside, W.Va.;

Author; Tom Perry, Ararat;

Turtle Old Man Jewelry; Eric & Jim Rice, Boone, N.C.;

Stone Spice Company, Dry Rub & Spices; Joshua Stone, Lynchburg;

Purple Unicorn Pottery; Lisa & Bart Harris, Seneca, S.C.;

Woven Rugs & Wood Creations; Erin Stroud & Justin Silvers, Mt. Holly N.C.;

Krafty Daddy Creations; Mesh & Grapevine Wreaths; Michael Blevins, Bristol, Va.;

Hardscuffle Handcrafts; Soaps, Etc.,Dalva Doss, Hillsville;

Sinbad Crafts and Plants; Plants; Cindy Evans, Supply, N.C.;

Wendy’s Jewels By Design; Jewelry; Wendy Vaughn, Riner;

Quilt House Pottery; Pottery; Sandra Horton, Hillsville;

Dog Wear & Plant Rooters; Don & Constance Spell, Dunn, N.C.;

Essentials Everything; Handmade Skincare Products; Margaret Rustausky, Blairsville, Ga.;

Amish Heirlooms Baskets & More; Baskets, Wreaths, Etc.; Judy Powell, Pearisburg;

Carved Wood Flowers, Trees, & Fauna; Ross Woodby & John Simerly, Hampton, Tenn.;

Virginia Hardwood Utensils; Wooden Cooking Utensils; David Spangler & Glendon Boyd, Floyd;

Jewelry from Bicycle Parts; Sharon Albertson, Hillsville;

M and M Sparkle Jewelry; Marilyn Altizer, Fairlawn;

My Mountain Flower Natural Soap; Bath & Body Products, Jewelry; Deborah Mann, Kingsport, Tenn.;

Tammie’s Paint-n-Place; Decorative Painted Wood; Tammi Hulsi, Cookeville, Tenn.;

Mixed Pickles Art; Fine Art; Kelly Stallard, Winchester;

Keepsakes & Flowers; Jewelry & Home Decor; Cherry May Bentley, Topmost, Ky.;

Oak Leaf Pottery & Candles, Tarts, Ceramics; Jordan & Carley Stidham, Fries;

Britt’s Leather Co; Leather; Dylan Britt, Higdon, Ala.;

UMJ; Magnetic Jewelry; Kailey Fox, Greensburg, Penn.;

The Fun Factory; Bungee Jumping; Mike Guffey, Bristol, Va.;

Stixs & Stuff; Misc Crafts; Stephen Bowden and Sharon Baylen, Pounding Mill;

Woo’s Q Brew LLC; BBQ Sauce; Wendy Hartung, Galax;

DK Fizzles; Katie Bisset & Darryl Childress, Christiansburg;

Wood; Randy Haywood, Pounding Mill;

Urban Hippie Tye Dye; Monica Garnett, Bluefield, Va.;

JC Woodworking; Scroll Saw Animal Puzzles; John Conner, Elizabethton, Tenn.;

Hmong Needle Work; Reverse Applique; Xee Yang, Newton, N.C.;

Just for Me-Mi Jewelry; Jewelry & Wood Burning; Amy Hicks, Gray, Tenn.;

Rumpelstiltskin’s Jewelry; Rachel Hunsicker, Martinsville;

Bill and Barb’s Crafts; Turned Pens & Painted Items; Barbara & Bill Phelps, Culpepper;

Silver Jewelry; Designs By Kent Harper, Mt. Jackson;

Fancy Paints Window Clings; Patricia Rike, Bristol;

From Me to You; Jewelry; Leta Gillespie, Buchanan;

The Little Emporium; Wood Creations; David Divers, Pulaski;

Silly Willy Caricature Drawings; William Morrison, Johnson City, Tenn.;

Martin’s Wooden Craft’s; Wooden Toys; Francis Martin, Contanment, Fla.;

58 Metal Works; Samuel Gilliam, Hiltons;

Party in a Pita; Vegetarian & Meat Pitas, Etc., Raleigh, N.C.;

Sticks & Stitches; Wood Crafts; Venita & Mark Skidmore, Narrows;

The Pottery Den; Gloria & George Howard, Forest;

Blooming Onions, Funnel Cakes & More; D&B Concessions, Jonesborough, Tenn.;

Star Mountain Soap Co; Goat Milk Soap, Lip Balm, Bath Bombs; James & Joy Elliot, Sparta, N.C.;

Veteran Leather LLC; Joe Meachum Starts, N.C.;

Smilee’s Gourds & Things; Decorative Gourds; Kim Lee, Vale, N.C.;

Jeri’s Jewels; Jewelry; Jeri Jones, Johnson City, Tenn.;

French at Heart; Jewelry; Tammy “MiMi” Moore, Jonesborough, Tenn.;

Mountain Artisans; Wood Jewelry; Aaron Ragan, Bristol, Va.;

Nectar of the Vines; Stephanie Ewell, Middlefield, Ohio;

Baskets By Ann; Ann Chamberlain, Marietta, Ohio;

Carly’s Kettle Korn; Scott Booher, Bristol, Tenn.;

Candles By M; Dough Bowl Candles; Michele Lodrini, Jonesborough, Tenn.;

Randa’s Place Tea Towels, etc.; Miranda Lawson, Duffield;

Cotton Creations By Barb, Barb Wells Rostaver Two., Pennsylvania;

DAYTRIFAN Photgraphy Brian Mullins, Dublin;

In The Potters Hand, John Ragan & Austin Easterling, Bristol, Tenn.;

Steel Blooming William Joe Foley, West Virginia;

Julie F. Boisseau-Craig, Blown Glass, Stained Glass, etc., Rockford, Tenn.;

Alan Sackey, Elephant Grass Baskets, Pittsfield, Massachusetts.