With Mother Nature providing great outdoor-event weather, folks were ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hungry Mother Festival this past weekend. On Friday morning, shortly after the festivities got underway, vehicles wanting to enter the state park were backed up onto Rt. 16. Once inside, folks had abundant opportunities for shopping, enjoying tasty treats, watching artisans at work, and even taking part in some hands-on activities. Some decided to also take the opportunity to hike the park’s trails and get a paddleboat out on the lake. Here’s to the festival’s next 50 years.