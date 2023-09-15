A woman who died in 1825 but continues to be regarded as one of Virginia’s “Changemakers” will be remembered this Sunday as a new memorial is placed near her Smyth County grave.

At the same time, two men who served in the Revolutionary War will also be remembered.

Revolutionary hero General William Campbell, famous for his actions in the Battle of King’s Mountain, is buried at Aspenvale Cemetery in Seven Mile Ford as is his wife, Elizabeth Henry Campbell Russell, best known as “Madam Russell.” She was a sister to Patrick Henry. Following Gen. Campbell’s death, she married General William Russell, another Revolutionary War hero.

Yet, Madam Russell is famous in her own right.

A 2011 Virginia Women in History honoree, Madam Russell is recognized by the Library of Virginia as one of the commonwealth’s “Changemakers.”

The Library of Virginia says, “Elizabeth Henry Campbell Russell was compared favorably to her famous brother Patrick Henry, in part because she shared his unwavering drive and impressive oratorical skills.”

She used those skills to help the needy and become a force for Christianity, most especially Methodism.

Born in 1749 in Hanover County, she joined Gen. Campbell in Southwest Virginia shortly after their 1776 marriage.

“She kept busy, administering to sick and needy people. Soon after her husband’s death, she remarried in 1781. In 1788 her family, which included her own children and stepchildren, moved to the present site of Saltville,” the Library of Virginia says.

It was also in 1788 that “Russell underwent a dramatic conversion to Methodism….”

“Embracing Methodism whole-heartedly,” the Library of Virginia says, “the Russells pledged their wealth to aid the church and influenced many people of the community to join. After her husband’s death in 1793, Madame Russell… increased her Methodist activism. She gave up her personal wealth but used the funds she had to support circuit riders and to pay to build churches.”

A woman ahead of her time and well prior to the Civil War, Madam Russell “with a firm belief in God-given freedom for all people… freed the slave that she owned.”

“In 1812 she settled into a log cabin with a large room for holding religious meetings. Until her death, she hosted itinerant preachers and alerted community members whenever an impromptu service was to be held. When poor evangelists visited her, she bolstered them with food and clothing, as well as moral support and intellectual stimulation.”

Madam Russell Methodist Church in Saltville is named in her honor.

Last year, Rocky Tweed, a local history buff from Lebanon, visited Aspenvale. He realized that time and weather had taken their toll, making it difficult to read much beyond the name “Elizabeth” on Madam Russell’s existing marker. He reached out to Anna Leigh DeBord, the head of the Smyth County Historical Society.

The society took up the cause and began raising funds to install a new marker.

She “did so much for the community and... was so devout in her faith,” DeBord said last year.

With the money raised, the memorial is now ready to be placed.

Each September, the Black’s Fort and the Royal Oak chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Gen. William Campbell Chapter Sons of the American Revolution along with the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail Association conduct ceremonies to remember Gen. Campbell and Private John Broddy, of Saltville, who took part in the Battle of Kings Mountain.

This Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m., the Smyth County Historical Society will join the other organizations for a special ceremony at Aspenvale Cemetery, 303 Seven Mile Ford.

Madame Russell’s marker will be dedicated, and Gen. Campbell’s service remembered.

Then, at 4 p.m. at the John Broddy Cemetery, 134 Battle Ground Ave. in Saltville, the groups will conduct a grave marking ceremony for John Broddy, a servant of William Campbell who served with him at King’s Mountain and through much of Campbell’s contributions to the Revolutionary War.

The Battle of Kings Mountain and the revolutionaries’ win there are considered a turning point that led to victory a year later at Yorktown.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Abingdon Muster Grounds, an annual event commemorating the muster of militiamen to leave Abingdon to march to Sycamore Shoals (near Elizabethton, Tenn). There, they rendezvoused with the militia of colonels Shelby and Sevier. They marched to the Battle of Kings Mountain, winning in October 1780. The event will last throughout much of the day.