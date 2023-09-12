Some North Carolina TV viewers will soon see a commercial promoting Smyth County.

For the first time, Smyth County’s tourism director Amanda Livingston, said the community is able to promote travel to the area through TV spots.

Through a visitor profile study, Livingston said, the county’s tourism association has learned that the best market areas for Smyth County travel promotions are the Winston-Salem-Greensboro-High Point area, the Richmond Metro area, and the Tri-Cities region.

This year, she said, the association’s plan calls for 18% of its advertising budget to be dedicated to TV & Video. However, the vast majority of its advertising money, 58%, will be spent on digital ads with 10% allocated for print, 8% for public relations & trade shows, and 6% for brochure distribution.

In presenting her annual update to the Marion and Chilhowie town councils and the Smyth County Board of Supervisors, Livingston has shared that this past spring, through grant funding, the tourism association was able to collect video from about 35 locations (businesses, parks and trails, restaurants, museums, and other sites) in the three towns and the county.

That video is now being used for the TV spots, digital advertising, and to promote the county.

The association is taking special care to highlight those aspects of the county that travelers say they like best.

The 86-page visitor profile, compiled by an independent reviewer, indicated that Smyth’s tourists love Hungry Mother State Park and value the community’s scenic natural beauty and friendly small towns most.

The video promotions, Livingston said, feature all three of those characteristics.

The profile also found that tourists are attracted by the community’s opportunities for outdoor recreation, music/cultural heritage, and motorcycle and sports car driving.

Through the profile, she said, visitors said they’d like to see more family-friendly activities, outdoor-oriented businesses, restaurant choices, and lodging in the community. She asked leaders to keep those in mind as future growth is considered.

“It’s been an extremely good year in tourism,” Livingston told Marion’s town council Monday evening.

A report she presented to the council noted website growth with the number of users reaching 63,434, 174 media mentions with an advertising equivalency of $55.9 million, 10,298 Facebook followers, and 952 Instagram followers.

At an August meeting with the Chilhowie Town Council, Livingston had noted how all of Smyth’s towns and the county help fund tourism initiatives. While unusual, she believed it could serve as a model for Southwest Virginia.

Anyone who’d like to watch the Smyth County videos may check them out on the Visit Smyth County, Virginia, YouTube channel. Some are also available on the association’s website — visitsmythcountyva.com/ — or the organization’s Facebook page.