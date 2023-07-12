As summer begins, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is launching 74 new products into its stores across the commonwealth. Among those products is a whiskey made in Marion.

The authority celebrated it — War Horn Virginia Rye Whiskey made by Highlands Distilling Company in Marion — and 10 other Virginia-made products in a news release issued last week.

Highlands already had three products for sale in ABC stores in Southwest Virginia: War Horn Whisky, Shiner’s Gold Moonshine and Highlands Navy Strength Gin.

The other Virginia-made products that ABC is adding to its shelves are Courage & Conviction Double-Cask Reserve, Ironclad Straight Bourbon, Lost Whiskey Club High Rye Bourbon, Lost Whiskey Club High Wheat Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof, Deep Creek Reserve Straight Bourbon, Dr. Stoner’s Mango Mule, Dr. Stoner’s Ginger Whiskey Lemonade, Brady’s Prohibition Style Gin, Belmont Farms Kopper Kettle Bonded Rye, and Royall Rye Whiskey.

The authority also announced that new items are being imported from around the world, including new rums from Mauritius, gin from Great Britain, New Zealand and Canada, tequila from Mexico and cocktails from France. In addition to those products, new types of whiskey, vodka, moonshine, cordials and bourbon from all across the United States are joining ABC’s shelves.

This quarter’s Spirited Virginia magazine will feature a Virginia-made spirit on its cover, Courage & Conviction Double Cask-Reserve. This American single malt whiskey from Virginia Distillery Company in Lovingston, among others, is set to become an official, regulated label and will be a recognized whiskey category like scotch, rye and bourbon.

A full list of all the new products coming to Virginia ABC can be found in the quarterly Spirited Virginia magazine online, which can also be picked up for free in any of ABC’s 399 stores across the Commonwealth.

A complete list of products and where to buy them can be found at www.abc.virginia.gov and in Virginia ABC’s online product catalog. Customers are encouraged to check ahead to make sure that new products are available at their local stores.

Per the Code of Virginia, ABC’s profits from in-store and online retail sales provide funding for designated state programs and services. For fiscal year 2022, ABC contributed a total of $622.8 million ($243.6 million from retail sales) to the commonwealth.

All of Highlands’ products are available for tasting and purchase at the Distillery Store and Tasting Room in Marion, one-third of a mile off Interstate-81, Exit 45, on Rt. 16 south toward Sugar Grove.

Highlands Distilling Company is a local and veteran-owned small business.

For more information about Highlands Distilling Company and their products, visit www.highlandsdistillingco.com and like them on Facebook at Highlands.Distilling.