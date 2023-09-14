Late August flooding that struck Saltville and damaged several properties has been described as the result of a perfect storm of circumstances.

Smyth County Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford explained that heavy rain fell on already saturated ground and culverts and ditches that hadn’t been cleaned gave the runoff nowhere to go.

When asked about the recent flooding, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist pointed to historic records.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Phil Hysell, of the NWS Blacksburg office, noted that weather records for the Saltville area go back to 1893. Out of those 130 years, he said, this August is the “eighth wettest August on record” for the community.

During last month, a NWS volunteer weather observer, who lives one mile north of Saltville, recorded 9.03” of rain, more than 4.5” above normal, Hysell said.

On the days of Aug. 27 and 28, when the flooding struck, Hysell said that from 7 a.m. on Aug. 27 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 29, more than 3.6 inches of rain fell.

Some of that rain came quickly.

Hysell pointed to a personal weather station, also just north of Saltville, that reported 1.25” falling in about an hour on Aug. 28.

As the work day was about to come to a close on the 28th is when the town’s Main Street began to fill with water – and do so quickly.

Watching from the public library, Kris Sheets, the branch manager, said, “I honestly just couldn’t believe it. It started raining and we were joking with a patron that they may just have to stay at the library. A few minutes later, I looked outside and the water was coming up onto the sidewalk.”

Sheets went to get her phone to take photos and “by the time I got outside, it was already completely onto the sidewalk and the car in front of the museum had water right below their tag.”

She saw a heavy trash can floating next to the car.

In the Museum of the Middle Appalachians, its director Janice Orr, was inside. She described the flood as “a scary and helpless experience” to which she had a front row seat. “The old Big M building was flooded from front to back.”

Yet, Orr is glad she was there. She saw “water pouring under the three sets of street level doors and called for help immediately. People with shop-vacs were there before the water in the floor stopped moving.”

Orr expressed profound gratitude to the people she described as a “band of angels” who “showed up before most people knew what was happening in Town.”

With their quick and diligent work, Orr said none of the museum’s exhibits or artifacts was damaged.

The carpet was soaked, and she said, may have to be replaced.

Town Manager Brian Martin was also grateful for all the people who helped, including County Administrator Shawn Utt, members of Chilhowie Fire & EMS, Mayor Todd Young, and staff from all of Saltville’s departments.

The sight of all those people working together, Martin said, bolstered his faith in humanity.

Crawford also noted the teamwork of all those people as well as school system staff.

Last Thursday, Crawford told the Smyth County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee that a number of people cited culverts and ditches that hadn’t been cleaned out and were grown over, giving the water nowhere to go, as a key factor in the flooding.

An older drainage system, Crawford said, factored in as well as land changing hands numerous times and as a consequence the loss of long-term knowledge of where some culverts and streams are that need to be cleaned out.

He and Utt meet last Tuesday with six to seven household and business representatives about the damage they sustained.

While insurance companies are assessing the damage, Crawford said, county officials will begin the process of working with state and federal authorities to see if assistance may be available.

While it wasn’t a historic flood, Crawford said, the water struck a particularly dense population area in the town.

None of the processes will be accomplished quickly, but, Crawford said, officials will also be looking at the area’s hydrology and see if mitigation is possible.

Marion Mayor David Helms, who was present at the Public Safety meeting, also noted that his town saw about 3½” of rain. During some of the heaviest downpours, he reported seeing manhole covers popping out of the streets. “When you get that much rain, it’s hard to control,” he said.

Helms urged everyone to not cast blame, but help determine what can be done better in the future.