Time and time again, citizens have appealed to Marion officials about blight in the town and its impact on their lives and property. Now, those officials are turning to the court system.

In 2015, a resident of Sprinkle Avenue told the town council about a home he believed to be in such poor condition that it was impacting the value of neighboring properties.

In 2016, a man trying to sell his Matson Drive home was surprised when an appraisal came in lower than he expected. The appraiser told him it wasn’t his home but the nearby houses brimming with noticeable trash, visible junk vehicles, and rundown properties. Prospective home buyers echoed that opinion, often saying they liked the house but not the location.

In 2018, a Cherry Street woman told the council about a home near hers that she described as irreparable. Despite making improvements to her house, over 10 years, it had depreciated in value by $20,000 to $25,000.

Another young woman told the council that the situation on Henry Street was intolerable and that she planned to move to Abingdon.

Throughout those years and continuing forward, the town has worked to enact tougher property maintenance laws, trained and hired a building official, and established a one-of-a-kind program to address blight and housing by working with property owners and even buying blighted properties, renovating or tearing down the structures, and getting the sites back on the market.

However, according to town officials, some property owners refuse to comply.

In four cases, the town council decided Monday evening to take those owners to court and potentially put tax liens against their properties.

After a closed session, the council approved three motions by 6-0 votes regarding four properties: 633 Henry St., 125 East Chilhowie St., 729 Church St., and 314 Pearl Avenue.

The first motion instructed town staff to work with the town attorney “to legally pursue abatement, via the court system, of the exterior trash, rubbish, and overgrowth, as allowed under Section 38.2 of the Town Code….”

If the properties aren’t brought into “total compliance within 30 days after the court verdict,” the council through its second motion instructed town staff to see that the properties are brought “into full compliance with the town codes through forced abatement, which will result in a tax lien placed against the property for costs incurred in the abatement process.”

The third motion was directed only toward 633 Henry St. and its owner, Danny Parks. Again, town staff members were instructed to work with the town attorney “and via the court system, to legally compel Danny Parks… to cease operating a recycling center business at his home… until such a time as he secures a valid Town of Marion Business License and a valid Special Use Permit for operating a business in a R-2 Residential District from the Marion Town Council.”

This isn’t the first time that the town has sought the court system’s assistance in working with Parks. Online court records for Smyth County General District Court show a 2013 case for non-compliance with abatement regarding a town matter. Again in 2019, another charge was filed and another in 2021.

For each of the four properties, town officials are submitting information packages that show each step of the process, including notices of violation, verbal warnings and written warnings.

Over the years, council members have called the need for a property maintenance code as vital, saying blight hurts economic development and tourism, lowers neighboring property values and, in turn, the town’s tax base, and, in some cases, threatens health and safety.

In multiple meetings, Councilman Larry Carter reiterated his position on blight many times. In 2016, he summed up his call to address the problem: “It needs to be addressed with the utmost urgency in my opinion.”

After the council’s votes Monday, Town Manager Bill Rush emphasized the impact on neighbors, saying, the most significant problem with blighted properties “is the detrimental effects their activities bring upon the rest of the neighborhood driving down the values of the adjoining parcels.”

In regard to taking these cases to court, Rush said, “We’ve exhausted all other avenues to bring these properties into compliance voluntarily.”