Next Wednesday afternoon, the community is invited to celebrate the unveiling of The Lincoln Theatre’s new film equipment and get a first look at an Emmy Award-winning show’s installment featuring Marion.

The celebration will take place Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.

The Lincoln’s Film & Technology Project, which was accomplished through an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, has returned the theatre to its original film palace state. The new equipment includes a retractable screen, digital projector, surround sound, and an interactive touch panel screen in theatre’s lobby.

PBS Appalachia launched earlier this year as a first-of-its-kind, all-digital television station dedicated to serving Southwest Virginia.

As a component of the celebration, PBS Appalachian will screen the Marion episode of Hometowns of Central Appalachia at the event. The Emmy Award-winning series explores communities off the beaten track.

Through the series, a news release said, “Viewers are able to discover the stories, cultures, and vibrant spirit of towns in Southwest Virginia that are often overlooked.

The Marion episode of Hometowns of Central Appalachia continues this tradition with a visually stunning journey through the town and surrounding communities. You will meet a diverse group of locals who share personal stories, insider tips, and hidden gems that only they know about. This episode captures the essence of Marion’s community spirit and showcases the people who contribute to its vibrant tapestry.”

In the release, Tracy Thompson, the Lincoln’s executive director, said, “The Lincoln Theatre, a cherished cultural institution in Marion, is the perfect venue to host this exclusive screening. We invite everyone to join us at The Lincoln Theatre for this exclusive screening of the Marion episode of PBS Appalachia’s Hometowns series. Immerse yourself in the beauty and stories of this remarkable town, and witness the transformative impact of the Appalachian Regional Commission’s investment in the region’s cultural infrastructure.

Be prepared to be inspired, informed, and captivated by the enchanting tales that unfold on the big screen.”

The release described the celebration as “an occasion to appreciate the power of film and technology in bringing communities together, fostering understanding, and encouraging exploration of our own backyards.”

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and this event, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.