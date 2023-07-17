Thursday evening, Smyth County leaders moved ahead with taking a greater role in emergency medical services in the towns of Chilhowie and Marion.

The Smyth County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal to cover funding gaps for the towns while allowing Marion Fire-EMS and Chilhowie Fire & EMS to continue their current operations.

The supervisors did OK several stipulations recommended by their Public Safety Committee. Those conditions for the two agencies include providing Advanced Life Support on all calls, being out the door on calls in three minutes or less, considering a full-time chief/supervisor, demonstrating accountability on capital/budgeting expenses, and communicating personnel concerns with the county.

Supervisors Vice Chair Lori Deel said the towns would need to provide the county monthly reports detailing their EMS expenses and revenues separate from fire calls, and the county will cover any gap that occurs. The county, Deel said, won’t fund the agencies blindly.

The matter of a full-time chief, she said, is just a discussion point at this time. Marion Fire-EMS chief, Dickie Keesling, works for the town part-time. Chlilhowie Fire & EMS Chief David Haynes is a full-time employee.

Thursday night, Town Manager John Clark told the town council that the county’s inclusion of Chilhowie is “very good news.”

After the county assumed Saltville’s EMS agency into Smyth County Fire & Rescue May 1, Marion officials pursued discussions about the future of the medical services.

County officials agreed that Marion and Chilhowie should be treated equitably.

Clark noted that 84.6% of Chilhowie Fire & EMS calls are for EMS.

Obviously, Clark said, this issue is very important. He recommended that the council hold a special called meeting later this month to review a formal agreement that is expected in the near future from the county.

County officials have said a review of the situation will be done in October.