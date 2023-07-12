Marion resident Bill Veselik, a longtime writer, historical researcher, and WCC’s F.B. Kegley Library archivist, has taken another look at the Carroll County courthouse massacre in the latest edition of The Virginia Writers Project.

In his exploration of the tragedy that made national headlines, Veselik writes, “Historians, all too often, have attempted to boil down the facts in terms of right and wrong, rather than investigating the gray areas of people’s motives and actions. Many believe the Allens were demonized from the start without taking into account the political climate of Carroll County at the time….”

The journal celebrates creative writing, art, and regional history.

In addition to the Veselik’s exploration of the shootout at the Hillsville courthouse between members of Allen clan and law enforcement and court officials, the journal features the story of the recently deceased Floyd county master wood craftsman Glendon Boyd.

Boyd carved a complex tableau of the Hillsville courtroom scene.

Also in this journal is the story of Amherst attorney and judge Aubrey E. Strode best known for his authoring the Virginia eugenics and marriage segregation laws. He represented the state in the U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized sterilization.

The story of the Civilian Conservation Corp in Damascus is also featured in this edition as well as a Rockingham county native’s reflections on attending school in segregated Lexington; a look at minstrel entertainment and the origins of the Jim Crow laws; the adventures of Richmond editor Charles Botts; WWI camp A. A. Humphries (Ft. Belvoir); growing up on the John Randolph plantation in Charlotte county; the WCTU in Southampton; Boy Scouts pulling potatoes on the eastern shore in WWI; and the Virginia Supreme Court case Alvin Harris vs. Commonwealth of Virginia.

Copies of the journal are available at Amazon.

The journal publishes 10-12 history pieces in each edition, presently three a year. Information regarding the project is found at https://virginiawritersproject.com. The nonprofit is a membership organization, but dues are voluntary.

Interested persons are invited to contact the managing editor at nicolay02111@gmail.com.

The winter edition, including history, poetry and short prose, will focus on high school writers.