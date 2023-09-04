Residents in and around Chatham Hill Road in Marion are much closer to getting a significantly upgraded park.

Last week, the Smyth County Community Foundation awarded the town $65,750 – about half of what Marion officials expect improvements to Ogburn Field Park to cost.

Mike Robinson of the foundation board and Lynda Helton, the non-profit’s executive director, presented the town council with the award. Helton noted that the foundation’s mission is to focus on improving health, wellness and education opportunities for citizens. “What better way to do so,” she said, than through a neighborhood park open and free to people of all ages and abilities.

In its request for funding assistance, Marion noted, “Studies show that Smyth County has a significantly higher than average percentage of obese adults and children, and according to the Smyth County Community Health Assessment, that is attributed directly to the lack of little to no leisure time or physical activities, and that is directly attributed to a lack of affordable exercise facilities and infrastructure to encourage physical activity.”

When complete, the park will feature a new walking path, outdoor aerobic fitness opportunities, an upgraded basketball court and new pickleball courts.

Councilman Avery Cornett, who heads the council’s Recreation Committee, noted that paving has been done at the park and that new pavement needs to rest a few more weeks.

He also expressed the hope that communities will form around the pickleball courts and help watch over the park.

It could “be a really great asset,” Cornett said.